Why Elizabeth Banks Says She's "Terrified" Of Getting Cosmetic Injectables

Elizabeth Banks isn't giving this beauty treatment a shot.
The Cocaine Bear director recently shared insight into her skincare habits, revealing that turning cosmetic injectables isn't part of her practices.
"I've never put a needle in my face," Elizabeth told People in an interview published Oct. 30. "And by the way, most people do it and truly, there's no judgement. But I make my living with my face."
As she put it, "Basically I'm terrified of f--king it up."
The Hunger Games alum explained that cosmetic procedures are more than skin deep.
"It's a mental thing, too," she noted. "When I start thinking about messing with my face, it's because my self-esteem is a little lower, and that's usually because I'm not taking care of myself."
According to the 49-year-old, beauty and wellness go hand-in-hand.
"When I'm exercising and eating well and feeling good about myself, and am confident," she continued, "Like, 'Did I make a good decision today? Did I mom the s--t out of my kids today?' That's when I think I look and feel amazing."
If anything, Elizabeth—who shares sons Felix, 11, and Magnus, 10, with husband Max Handelman—reflected on how she's embracing the skin she's in rather than trying to change it.
"I just can't believe I get a whole second life after this," she shared about the aging process ahead of her 50th birthday in February. "Isn't that crazy?"
With age, comes wisdom—at least, that's her motto.
"The first half of my life was having to learn everything and make money and put a foundation underneath me," the Pitch Perfect star noted. "Now, I have all that, and this knowledge base, and so I really feel more powerful than I've ever felt before."
In fact, Elizabeth joked that turning 40 wasn't a great experience, which is why she's more than ready to enter a new era.
"I literally felt men look and me and be like, 'Oh, you can't make me a baby anymore. I don't need you,'" she admitted. "It felt primal, like suddenly I wasn't a sexual being anymore, and in a way that rocked me. Which, by the way, of course I was already married for years at this point. But now I'm like, whatever."
She added, "And who cares? I let that go long ago."
