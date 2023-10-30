Why Elizabeth Banks Says She's "Terrified" Of Getting Cosmetic Injectables

Watch : "Charlie's Angels" Stars Gush Over Director Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks isn't giving this beauty treatment a shot.

The Cocaine Bear director recently shared insight into her skincare habits, revealing that turning cosmetic injectables isn't part of her practices.

"I've never put a needle in my face," Elizabeth told People in an interview published Oct. 30. "And by the way, most people do it and truly, there's no judgement. But I make my living with my face."

As she put it, "Basically I'm terrified of f--king it up."

The Hunger Games alum explained that cosmetic procedures are more than skin deep.

"It's a mental thing, too," she noted. "When I start thinking about messing with my face, it's because my self-esteem is a little lower, and that's usually because I'm not taking care of myself."

According to the 49-year-old, beauty and wellness go hand-in-hand.

"When I'm exercising and eating well and feeling good about myself, and am confident," she continued, "Like, 'Did I make a good decision today? Did I mom the s--t out of my kids today?' That's when I think I look and feel amazing."