Golden Bachelor’s Sandra Mason Reacts to Criticism Over Missing Daughter’s Wedding for the Show

Although her time on the Golden Bachelor has come to end, Sandra Mason's journey ahead remains rosy.
After Gerry Turner had to make the gut-wrenching decision of eliminating three contestants—Sandra, Susan Noles and Ellen Goltzer—during the show's Oct. 26 episode, the retired executive assistant is looking back at her time on the series.
While the 75-year-old faced criticism from viewers after missing her daughter's wedding during her stint—not to worry, Gerry was able to connect Sandra with her daughter and son-in-law through FaceTime—she has no regrets. Especially considering the soon-to-be newlyweds told her this experience was one she could not miss out on.
"My son-in-law said, ‘Mom, a ceremony is eight minutes, our marriage is for a lifetime,'" Sandra exclusively told E! News. "He said, ‘Go.' And then, of course, my daughter's response was, ‘Mom, I've got my guy, you go get yours.' The thought of me not coming to meet Gerry was the wrong thing to do."
As the Georgia native revealed, though she and her daughter live in different cities, she's already planned out how their family will belatedly celebrate the nuptials.
"We're all going out to dinner," she noted. "I finally went out and purchased a gift for them. I'm just going to kiss them all over."
And though Sandra had a memorable time vying for Gerry's heart, she admits she was emotionally prepared to walk away from her last ceremony without a rose.
"I think I was hopeful," she shared. "You know, six women, I have what? Mathematically, 50 percent or less than 50 percent chance. So, you know, in my heart and in my psyche, I knew that Gerry had formed some deeper relationships."
But that doesn't mean Sandra is done searching for love. In fact, potential partners have already been sliding into her DMs, hopeful to steal her for a sec.
"Lots of sliders," she confessed. "I haven't had time yet to slide back or to respond but, you know, I'll start looking. I'm most hopeful. And because I've been traveling, I haven't had a lot of time to focus on a gent."
That said, she knows exactly what she's looking for, especially now that she's jumped back into the dating pool headfirst.
"I think what I did learn is that finding a guy, my guy is very probable," Sandra told E! "And so I'm moving forward. As soon as I have time, I'm going to be available—look for that special guy."
—Reporting by Olivia Modarelli