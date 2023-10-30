Exclusive

Golden Bachelor’s Sandra Mason Reacts to Criticism Over Missing Daughter’s Wedding for the Show

Golden Bachelor contestant Sandra Mason has a message for critics after she missed her daughter's wedding due to her stint on the competitive dating series.

By Kisha Forde Oct 30, 2023 6:29 PMTags
The BachelorABCExclusivesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Although her time on the Golden Bachelor has come to end, Sandra Mason's journey ahead remains rosy.

After Gerry Turner had to make the gut-wrenching decision of eliminating three contestants—Sandra, Susan Noles and Ellen Goltzer—during the show's Oct. 26 episode, the retired executive assistant is looking back at her time on the series.

While the 75-year-old faced criticism from viewers after missing her daughter's wedding during her stint—not to worry, Gerry was able to connect Sandra with her daughter and son-in-law through FaceTime—she has no regrets. Especially considering the soon-to-be newlyweds told her this experience was one she could not miss out on.

"My son-in-law said, ‘Mom, a ceremony is eight minutes, our marriage is for a lifetime,'" Sandra exclusively told E! News. "He said, ‘Go.' And then, of course, my daughter's response was, ‘Mom, I've got my guy, you go get yours.' The thought of me not coming to meet Gerry was the wrong thing to do."

photos
Everything to Know About The Golden Bachelor

As the Georgia native revealed, though she and her daughter live in different cities, she's already planned out how their family will belatedly celebrate the nuptials.

"We're all going out to dinner," she noted. "I finally went out and purchased a gift for them. I'm just going to kiss them all over."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

2

Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead at 29 After "Freak Accident"

3
Exclusive

Chrishell Stause’s Feud With Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Will Make Jaws Drop

And though Sandra had a memorable time vying for Gerry's heart, she admits she was emotionally prepared to walk away from her last ceremony without a rose.

"I think I was hopeful," she shared. "You know, six women, I have what? Mathematically, 50 percent or less than 50 percent chance. So, you know, in my heart and in my psyche, I knew that Gerry had formed some deeper relationships."

But that doesn't mean Sandra is done searching for love. In fact, potential partners have already been sliding into her DMs, hopeful to steal her for a sec.

"Lots of sliders," she confessed. "I haven't had time yet to slide back or to respond but, you know, I'll start looking. I'm most hopeful. And because I've been traveling, I haven't had a lot of time to focus on a gent."

That said, she knows exactly what she's looking for, especially now that she's jumped back into the dating pool headfirst.

"I think what I did learn is that finding a guy, my guy is very probable," Sandra told E! "And so I'm moving forward. As soon as I have time, I'm going to be available—look for that special guy."

Keep reading for a look back at all the contestants who took a chance on the Golden Bachelor.

—Reporting by Olivia Modarelli

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Anna

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired Nutritionist
 
Location: Summit, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
April

Age: 65

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Port St. Lucie, Florida
 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Christina

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

Location: Sierra Madre, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Edith

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Location: Downey, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ellen

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Location: Delray Beach, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Faith

Age: 60

Occupation: High School Teacher

Location: Benton City, Washington

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jeanie

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired Project Manager

Location: Estill Springs, Tennessee

 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Joan

Age: 60

Occupation: Private School Administrator

Location: Rockland, Maryland

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kathy

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Location: Austin, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Leslie

Age: 64

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Maria

Age: 60

Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Location:Teaneck, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Marina

Age: 60

Occupation:Educator

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nancy

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Natascha

Age: 60

Occupation: Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Location: New York City, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Pamela

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Location: Aurora, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Patty

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Location: Durham, North Carolina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Peggy

Age: 69

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Location: East Haven, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Renee

Age: 67

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Location: Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sandra

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Location: Doraville, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Susan

Age: 66

Occupation: Wedding Officiant

Location: Aston, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sylvia

Age: 64

Occupation: Public Affairs Consultant

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Theresa

Age: 69

Occupation: Financial Services Professional

Location: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

2

Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead at 29 After "Freak Accident"

3
Exclusive

Chrishell Stause’s Feud With Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Will Make Jaws Drop

4

Matthew Perry's Former Costar Ione Skye Shares Last Text Exchange

5
Exclusive

Why Catherine Lowe Credits Husband Sean for Helping Save Their Son