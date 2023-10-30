Golden Bachelor’s Sandra Mason Reacts to Criticism Over Missing Daughter’s Wedding for the Show

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Although her time on the Golden Bachelor has come to end, Sandra Mason's journey ahead remains rosy.

After Gerry Turner had to make the gut-wrenching decision of eliminating three contestants—Sandra, Susan Noles and Ellen Goltzer—during the show's Oct. 26 episode, the retired executive assistant is looking back at her time on the series.

While the 75-year-old faced criticism from viewers after missing her daughter's wedding during her stint—not to worry, Gerry was able to connect Sandra with her daughter and son-in-law through FaceTime—she has no regrets. Especially considering the soon-to-be newlyweds told her this experience was one she could not miss out on.

"My son-in-law said, ‘Mom, a ceremony is eight minutes, our marriage is for a lifetime,'" Sandra exclusively told E! News. "He said, ‘Go.' And then, of course, my daughter's response was, ‘Mom, I've got my guy, you go get yours.' The thought of me not coming to meet Gerry was the wrong thing to do."