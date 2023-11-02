Top-Rated Sweaters on Amazon That Are Cute, Cozy and Cheap (in a Good Way)

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one good thing about the temperatures dropping, it's that it's totally acceptable to wear sweaters to just about every event, occasion, or activity. That's right, whether you're off to the office, going to happy hour with friends, or shopping at the mall, the best sweaters take the guesswork out of getting dressed. Apart from being easy to style (when in doubt, pair them with jeans and boots), sweaters also keep you warm and cozy on crisp fall and winter days and look good while doing so.
This season, you can get all of your sweaters in one convenient place – Amazon. But with so many options to choose from, where do you even start? The answer is this list of hand-picked styles, which is packed full of top-rated sweaters from Amazon. Each one has been vetted by thousands of satisfied shoppers who awarded them glowing 5-star ratings. Even better, Amazon has an array of styles to choose from, like chunky, oversized silhouettes for casual days, classic cable knit pullovers for dinner dates, and off-the-shoulder numbers that show off a little skin.
The Drop Balloon-Sleeve Sweater
This elegant sweater with puff sleeves is just the piece to whip out when the holiday parties start filling up your calendar. It looks equally as good with some bootcut jeans as it does with satin midi-skirt and knee-high boots. This sweater comes in 11 sizes and a few holiday-esque hues.
v28 Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater
Everyone needs a basic turtleneck in their wardrobe, and this highly-rated one fits the bill, not to mention, it comes in several neutral and bold hues. It boasts a slightly longer length perfect for tucking into skirts and pants and a flattering, fitted silhouette.
GRACE KARIN Long-Sleeve Cardigan
The ideal complement to basic tanks and tees, blouses, or turtlenecks, this button-down cardigan is loved by over 8,000 reviewers who awarded it a 5-star rating. Oh-so-soft, this lightweight sweater is a great transitional piece for when the weather starts to change since it makes layering a breeze. Plus, it comes in tons of sizes and colors.
LILLUSORY Tunic Pullover Sweater
This tunic style sweater is just the piece if you don't want to sacrifice comfort or style since it offers both. With a split hem and drop shoulders, this billowy turtleneck has been awarded a 5-star rating by over 6,000 reviewers and comes in 37 stunning shades
Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Sweater
This classic crewneck sweater has a fisherman cable-knit design that will never go out of style. It's medium weight, making it a go-to for colder days, is made from ultra-soft cotton, and comes in 12 sizes and 21 colorways.
ANRABESS Crewneck Fuzzy Sweater
There's nothing quite like finding that perfectly oversized sweater that's as comfy as it is cute. This one, which happens to be a best-seller, has a fuzzy knit texture for that cozy feeling, cuffed sleeves, and chic ribbed detailing. It's also available in several colors and patterns, including classic stripes.
MEROKEETY Oversized Crew Neck Sweater
Turtlenecks not your thing? Try this crewneck sweater with a curved hemline that's slightly longer in the back than it is in the front. It has a fit that's just right – not too big and not too small. Choose from 38 beautiful colors.
BTFBM Turtleneck With Asymmetric Hem
This asymmetrical sweater provides a modern twist on the traditional turtleneck and comes in an array of chic neutrals. With its flowy silhouette, drop shoulders, and ribbed turtleneck, this sweater instantly elevates a pair of jeans and over-the-knee boots.
Feiersi Off Shoulder Sweater
Just because the temperatures have dropped doesn't mean you can't show off a little bit of skin, and this off-the-shoulder sweater proves it. Made from a woven material with a hint of stretch, this sweater can be draped over your shoulders in a number of ways. It's available in lots of colors and patterns, from stars to stripes.
ANRABESS Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
Boasting over 19,500 5-ratings, this roomy sweater will keep you warm and cozy for the next few months. With its high-low hem and asymmetrical ribbing, this turtleneck sweater is the definition of versatility. Choose from several solid shades or bold color-block patterns.
MEROKEETY Cable Knit Button Down Cardigan
It's no wonder why this cardigan has garnered over 17,500 impressive 5-star ratings. For starters it has a stunning twisted cable-knit pattern, a relaxed fit that's ideal for layering, and perhaps best of all, it has pockets! Even more, it's available in both subdued and vibrant colors.
ZESICA Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater
With over 13,000 5-star ratings, this popular chunky sweater has a vintage feel thanks to its mock neck and knitted design. Its oversized fit means there's plenty of room to wear it over a thermal top or long-sleeve tee on extra chilly days and it's available in 34 amazing shades and patterns.
Now that sweater sitch is all set, see what your wardrobe needs for leather weather this season.