Olympian Michael Phelps Expecting Baby No. 4 With Wife Nicole

Watch : Michael Phelps Talks Newborn Son Boomer & Wedding Planning

This school of fish is getting a little bit bigger.

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole Phelps are expecting their fourth child together, they've recently confirmed. In fact, Nicole took advantage of the couple's anniversary to share the big news.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00," she captioned an Oct. 29 Instagram post, which featured seven photos of the couple together. "Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life. I couldn't have asked for anyone better!"

Referring to the first image, which shows Nicole with her hand on what looks to be a baby bump as she and Michael pose on the sidelines of a football game, she added, "For those that are wondering… yes! we're expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024."

The littlest Phelps will join older brothers—Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4.

Though they're celebrating seven years of marriage, the 28-time Olympic medalist and his wife have been together for 16 years, having met in 2007.