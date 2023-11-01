14 Curly Girl Must-Haves to Take Your Hair From "Okay" to "Yay"

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Growing up as a curly-haired child, I dreamed of having straight locks one day. Straight hair looked effortless and chic, while my frizzy ball of curls gave off Weird Al vibes. No one in my family had curly hair, so I had nowhere to turn (this was before TikTok). So, I went through the 90s brushing out my coils, wearing a lot of headbands, and wondering if I could ever obtain "The Rachel." Now as a curly-haired adult, who is also very cool and popular, I've realized that my hair wasn't the problem, it was the way I was taking care of it.

It took countless hours of tutorials for me to grasp that the road to amazing curls starts with understanding your curls. You see, the curlier your hair is, the harder it is for the oils in your scalp to reach the ends of your strands, which means you'll need products with lots of moisture and conditioning. So, I've rounded up hydrating products that can nourish all types of waves, curls, and coils, along with accessories that will prevent strand breakage and enhance the shape of your locks.

From satin pillowcases to luxe hair masks, these are the must-have products for curly hair that will make every day a good hair day. So keep on scrolling for the essentials that will make your curls say, "about time." Oh, and they're all less than $35.