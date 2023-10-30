See Kendall Jenner's Blonde Transformation Into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween 2023

Watch : Kendall Jenner Trolls Herself in Cucumber Halloween Costume

Maybe blondes do have more fun.

At least, that seemed to be the case for Kendall Jenner, who transformed into Hollywood's most famous blonde bombshells: Marilyn Monroe. The Kardashians star kicked off the Halloween 2023 festivities early, dressing up as the late legendary actress in one of her iconic off-duty looks.

To channel the screen siren, Kendall debuted a head-turning blonde hair transformation, rocking Marilyn's signature pinup curls and deep side part. The supermodel completed her costume with a black long-sleeve turtleneck and white curve-hugging pants. She paired the timeless ensemble with diamond drop earrings, a dagger-sharp cat-eye and soft nude lips. (See every epic Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costume here.)

While many stars have referenced Marilyn's glitzy and glamorous designs from her films or red carpet appearances, Kendall replicated a more intimate getup—a 1953 photo session with photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt at her home in Brentwood.

However, Kendall referenced a different iconic moment with her Instagram caption, writing on her Oct. 29 post, "Happy birthday mister president."