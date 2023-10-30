See Kendall Jenner's Blonde Transformation Into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween 2023

Kendall Jenner debuted an epic blonde hair transformation to channel one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic off-duty looks for Halloween 2023.

Maybe blondes do have more fun.

At least, that seemed to be the case for Kendall Jenner, who transformed into Hollywood's most famous blonde bombshells: Marilyn Monroe. The Kardashians star kicked off the Halloween 2023 festivities early, dressing up as the late legendary actress in one of her iconic off-duty looks.

To channel the screen siren, Kendall debuted a head-turning blonde hair transformation, rocking Marilyn's signature pinup curls and deep side part. The supermodel completed her costume with a black long-sleeve turtleneck and white curve-hugging pants. She paired the timeless ensemble with diamond drop earrings, a dagger-sharp cat-eye and soft nude lips. (See every epic Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costume here.)

While many stars have referenced Marilyn's glitzy and glamorous designs from her films or red carpet appearances, Kendall replicated a more intimate getup—a 1953 photo session with photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt at her home in Brentwood.

However, Kendall referenced a different iconic moment with her Instagram caption, writing on her Oct. 29 post, "Happy birthday mister president."

Celebrities Who Dressed Up as Other Celebrities for Halloween

Of course, Kendall isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to be inspired by Marilyn in recent years.

Kendall Jenner / Instagram

Her older sister Kim Kardashian stirred controversy at the 2022 Met Gala after she wore the original 1962 naked dress Marilyn wore when serenading president John F. Kennedy.

"The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on," Kim told Vogue at the May event. "I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So, when it didn't fit me, I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

The SKIMS founder revealed she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks, noting, "It was such a challenge. It was like a role. I was determined to fit."

To end fashion's biggest night, Kim then slipped into another Marilyn original, donning the mermaid green sequined gown she wore to the 1962 Golden Globes.

Kendall Jenner / Instagram

And just last month, Kylie also took a style cue from the Some Like It Hot star during Paris Fashion Week.

While attending Schiaparelli's Sept. 28 show, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled the Hollywood legend with an updated version of the naked dress that featured all-over diamond beading, a plunging neckline with a literal keyhole-shaped cutout and a curve-clinging silhouette.

There's still plenty of time for the Kar-Jenners or other A-listers to dress up as Marilyn this Halloween. But in the meantime, relive every time a celebrity were inspired by their own peers, dressing up as other stars. 

