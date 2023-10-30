Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $349 Crossbody Bag for Just $75

You don't want to miss out on this 79% discount on the Kate Spade Rosie Small Crossbody.

By Camila Quimper Oct 30, 2023 1:35 PMTags
DealsKate SpadeShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsFlash SaleShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop Kate Spade Outlet Flash SaleE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Kate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like us, you probably already own many, many, many bags for basically every possible occasion. But whoever said too many is too much, clearly never had that incredible experience of opening a sparkly new handbag and wearing it out proudly that day. Am I right?

Whether you're in search of a roomy tote to house your work essentials during those long office days or a stylish everyday bag that seamlessly complements your day-to-night outfits while keeping your smaller items neatly organized, look no further. Our go-to bag retailer, Kate Spade, has you covered with fantastic deals available on their outlet website.

And today's your lucky day because Kate Spade Outlet is currently having a 24-hour sale on the Rosie small crossbody. Normally this bag costs $349, but for today only you can get it for $75. Just make sure to hurry besties! This super sale is only going to last until the end of the day, and it's selling fast, so make sure to grab one in your fave color ASAP.

Rosie Small Crossbody

This bag is on sale in nine colors: Black, Tropical Pink, Warm Gingerbread, Melon Rind Yellow, Pink Peppercorn, Celeste Blue, Dark Raspberry, Enchanted Green, and an Off-white Parchment Multi.

$349
$75
Kate Spade Outlet
read
J.Crew Factory’s 60% Off Sale Has Everything You Need for Your Fall-to-Winter Wardrobe

Ready to shop more Kate Spade deals? Check out our roundup of Kate Spade bags, wallets, shoes & more.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!