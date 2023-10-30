Exclusive

Chrishell Stause’s Feud With Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Marie-Lou Nurk Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has a tense sit-down with Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend at the time, Marie-Lou Nurk, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the show's upcoming season.

Some friendships are simply not up for negotiation.
 
Selling Sunset's seventh season promises more than just an inside look at Los Angeles' luxury real estate, as there's a ton of drama lingering around the Oppenheim Group's L.A. offices.
 
Take for instance, Chrishell Stause, who didn't exactly become best buddies overnight with Marie-Lou Nurk, her ex Jason Oppenheim's then-girlfriend. And their not-so-smooth dynamic, as seen in an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season, led to a fiery sit-down between the two (and Jason via phone).

"I'm here with Chrishell," Marie-Lou tells Jason over the phone as she sits across from the real estate agent. "I think, it's just, she doesn't really want to be friends with me and she told me it was because I was jealous, I was crying."

It's a recollection that Chrishell says did not happen, firing back, "I never said you were jealous. Those words never, one time, came out of my mouth. Not one time."

 Jason then chimes in to agree, adding, "She didn't tell me that."

Simply put, Chrishell, who tied the knot with Australian musician G-Flip in May, is flabbergasted at their conversation.

"I've never—you know this is all on camera, right? " she noted. "I didn't just say that. Am I going crazy?"

To this, Marie-Lou responds, "Okay then, you said I was annoyed about you. I don't know what you said. Then tell me what you said. Repeat yourself."

And Chrishell doesn't hesitate to clarify, adding, "I'd be happy to, but please don't put words into my mouth. I don't appreciate that."

But she's not the only one who doesn't appreciate the back-and-forth as Jason begs to be excluded from their chat: "Guys—do I have to be on this call?"

The Days of Our Lives alum then hits the rewind button to a time when she, G Flip, Jason and Marie-Lou hung out together, asking, "What I am missing that happened when the four of us hung out in Australia that was not a nice time and I thought it was. What happened?"

Though the model, who split from Jason in May after 10 months of dating, agreed it was a "nice time," she pointed out that Chrishell may have been a little less chatty than expected.

"It is not my job to ask you questions," Chrishell tells her. "I'm sorry, it's not."

But Marie-Lou begs to differ.

"It would be nice," she notes, "Because I'm Jason's girlfriend that we could get along and just also talk," explaining that she got along great with Chrishell's partner during their trip. "I really like G a lot, she's so nice to me. But you weren't nice to me."

Chrishell goes on to clarify that the musician is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Netflix

"This is the depth of our relationship," Chrishell explains, "where the most important person in my life, you don't know their pronouns, which is totally fine. But my point is, is that you also don't know me. I'm not going to be your friend, like, I don't have anything in common with you."

And when Marie-Lou asks if its not "worth it" to try having a friendship for Jason (who is still trying to disengage from this call), Chrishell makes it clear she's had enough.

"This is honestly—I feel like I'm losing brain cells," she says, "on this conversation."

Only time will tell if their relationship gets any better, but viewers will get a front row seat to the drama when the seventh season debuts on Netflix Nov. 3.

Until then, keep reading to catch up on the cast's love lives.

Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

He also dated model Marie Lou Nurk for 10 months before their split in May 2023.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell married nonbinary musician G Flip in May 2023.

In a May 2022 Instagram video, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December.

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

The two welcomed their first baby together in February 2023.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an April 2022 E! News interview, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

But by the following August, Amanza made things Instagram official.

Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December 2021, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In May 2023, the pair welcomed a baby girl.

