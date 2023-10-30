Chrishell Stause’s Feud With Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Marie-Lou Nurk Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Some friendships are simply not up for negotiation.
Selling Sunset's seventh season promises more than just an inside look at Los Angeles' luxury real estate, as there's a ton of drama lingering around the Oppenheim Group's L.A. offices.
Take for instance, Chrishell Stause, who didn't exactly become best buddies overnight with Marie-Lou Nurk, her ex Jason Oppenheim's then-girlfriend. And their not-so-smooth dynamic, as seen in an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season, led to a fiery sit-down between the two (and Jason via phone).
"I'm here with Chrishell," Marie-Lou tells Jason over the phone as she sits across from the real estate agent. "I think, it's just, she doesn't really want to be friends with me and she told me it was because I was jealous, I was crying."
It's a recollection that Chrishell says did not happen, firing back, "I never said you were jealous. Those words never, one time, came out of my mouth. Not one time."
Jason then chimes in to agree, adding, "She didn't tell me that."
Simply put, Chrishell, who tied the knot with Australian musician G-Flip in May, is flabbergasted at their conversation.
"I've never—you know this is all on camera, right? " she noted. "I didn't just say that. Am I going crazy?"
To this, Marie-Lou responds, "Okay then, you said I was annoyed about you. I don't know what you said. Then tell me what you said. Repeat yourself."
And Chrishell doesn't hesitate to clarify, adding, "I'd be happy to, but please don't put words into my mouth. I don't appreciate that."
But she's not the only one who doesn't appreciate the back-and-forth as Jason begs to be excluded from their chat: "Guys—do I have to be on this call?"
The Days of Our Lives alum then hits the rewind button to a time when she, G Flip, Jason and Marie-Lou hung out together, asking, "What I am missing that happened when the four of us hung out in Australia that was not a nice time and I thought it was. What happened?"
Though the model, who split from Jason in May after 10 months of dating, agreed it was a "nice time," she pointed out that Chrishell may have been a little less chatty than expected.
"It is not my job to ask you questions," Chrishell tells her. "I'm sorry, it's not."
But Marie-Lou begs to differ.
"It would be nice," she notes, "Because I'm Jason's girlfriend that we could get along and just also talk," explaining that she got along great with Chrishell's partner during their trip. "I really like G a lot, she's so nice to me. But you weren't nice to me."
Chrishell goes on to clarify that the musician is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.
"This is the depth of our relationship," Chrishell explains, "where the most important person in my life, you don't know their pronouns, which is totally fine. But my point is, is that you also don't know me. I'm not going to be your friend, like, I don't have anything in common with you."
And when Marie-Lou asks if its not "worth it" to try having a friendship for Jason (who is still trying to disengage from this call), Chrishell makes it clear she's had enough.
"This is honestly—I feel like I'm losing brain cells," she says, "on this conversation."
Only time will tell if their relationship gets any better, but viewers will get a front row seat to the drama when the seventh season debuts on Netflix Nov. 3.
Until then, keep reading to catch up on the cast's love lives.