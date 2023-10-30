Chrishell Stause’s Feud With Jason Oppenheim’s Ex Marie-Lou Nurk Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Watch : Why Chrishell Stause Isn't Wearing Her Wedding Ring

Some friendships are simply not up for negotiation.



Selling Sunset's seventh season promises more than just an inside look at Los Angeles' luxury real estate, as there's a ton of drama lingering around the Oppenheim Group's L.A. offices.



Take for instance, Chrishell Stause, who didn't exactly become best buddies overnight with Marie-Lou Nurk, her ex Jason Oppenheim's then-girlfriend. And their not-so-smooth dynamic, as seen in an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming season, led to a fiery sit-down between the two (and Jason via phone).

"I'm here with Chrishell," Marie-Lou tells Jason over the phone as she sits across from the real estate agent. "I think, it's just, she doesn't really want to be friends with me and she told me it was because I was jealous, I was crying."

It's a recollection that Chrishell says did not happen, firing back, "I never said you were jealous. Those words never, one time, came out of my mouth. Not one time."

Jason then chimes in to agree, adding, "She didn't tell me that."