Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and More Stars Mourn Death of IMG Models' Ivan Bart

The fashion community is honoring the life and legacy of Ivan Bart.
On Oct. 29, a message posted to the former president of IMG Models' Instagram account announced his passing. He was 60 years old.
"Our world has lost one of the greats," the post read. "Ivan Bart, 1963 – 2023."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bart died over the weekend following a short illness. In a statement obtained by the outlet, Mark Shapiro—president and chief operating officer of parent company Endeavor—called him "a trailblazer in the fashion industry."
"During the course of three decades at IMG Models, Ivan quite literally changed the shape and face of the modeling industry from within," part of the statement continued. "His relentless pursuit for diversity and inclusion challenged fashion's gatekeepers and created household names whose omnipresence has inspired generations."
After news of Bart's passing broke, several stars paid tribute on social media.
"Ivan. I don't yet have words for this loss," Gigi Hadid wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I will never forget your spirit and hugs, your support and fight for others. Thank you, thank you, thank you..for everything. Rest In Peace Legend. Mr. Bart, forever 'My Boss.' You are so loved."
Ashley Graham also honored Bart in a message on her own page.
"I am still processing the news and know I will continue to do so in the coming days, weeks and months," she wrote. "You were one of the most integral parts of my career, your impact has moved mountains and broken down so many walls for myself and so many others. You were such a champion of mine. I can't thank you enough for the opportunities you have created for me, the time you invested in me, and the help you have given to navigate such a harsh industry."
Calling him "a storyteller, an icon, a problem solver, a forever friend," she then concluded, "I miss you so much already and I love you forever, Ivan."
Many more models, designers and celebrities expressed their condolences underneath the Instagram post announcing Bart's passing.
"Oh no!" Cindy Crawford commented. "Sorry to hear this sad news." Added Hailey Bieber, "Love you Ivan."
Rachel Zoe shared, "I am at a loss my heart is broken. I have known and loved Ivan since the day I started in the industry. We have lost the best of the best ..one of one."
Naomi Campbell was also among the stars in disbelief over the passing of Bart, who joined IMG Models in 1994 and went on to become president of the modeling and talent agency in 2014 before leaving the position this past March to take on a senior advisor role.
"Shocked and saddened can't believe I'm seeing this," she wrote in the comments, "you were such a positive force, and loyal friend South Africa 98, right by side. You will be so missed..my deepest condolences to your family and loved ones and chosen family."