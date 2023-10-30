Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and More Stars Mourn Death of IMG Models' Ivan Bart

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The fashion community is honoring the life and legacy of Ivan Bart.

On Oct. 29, a message posted to the former president of IMG Models' Instagram account announced his passing. He was 60 years old.

"Our world has lost one of the greats," the post read. "Ivan Bart, 1963 – 2023."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bart died over the weekend following a short illness. In a statement obtained by the outlet, Mark Shapiro—president and chief operating officer of parent company Endeavor—called him "a trailblazer in the fashion industry."

"During the course of three decades at IMG Models, Ivan quite literally changed the shape and face of the modeling industry from within," part of the statement continued. "His relentless pursuit for diversity and inclusion challenged fashion's gatekeepers and created household names whose omnipresence has inspired generations."

After news of Bart's passing broke, several stars paid tribute on social media.

"Ivan. I don't yet have words for this loss," Gigi Hadid wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I will never forget your spirit and hugs, your support and fight for others. Thank you, thank you, thank you..for everything. Rest In Peace Legend. Mr. Bart, forever 'My Boss.' You are so loved."