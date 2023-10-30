Travis Barker Slams “Ridiculous” Speculation He’s the Reason for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Feud

Travis Barker recently denied he had anything to do with the feud between his wife Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Oct 30, 2023 12:35 PMTags
FeudsKim KardashianTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Tearful Kourtney Kardashian Calls Kim Kardashian "Witch"

Travis Barker played no role in this feud—bible. 

After his wife Kourtney Kardashian began feuding with her sister Kim Kardashian over the last season of The Kardashians—fans began to wonder if the Blink-182 drummer played a role after passages resurfaced from Travis' 2016 memoir in which he describes how he thought Kim was "hot" when they first met in 2006. 

"It's like, ‘Kourtney's fans are worried about Travis. He's a womanizer,'" Travis said to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Oct. 29. "Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. That's her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on."

He added, "You give people a little information and they think they've solved the mystery of ‘this is why they're fighting.' It's just so ridiculous."

Kim and Kourtney first began feuding after the SKIMS founder's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana was launched shortly after Travis and Kourtney's 2022 Italian wedding, which was also hosted by the fashion duo. But despite the fights that have found their way onto the Hulu reality show, it would appear the sisters are now happy to let bygones be bygones—Kourtney even recently poked fun at their on-camera feud with a heartfelt birthday tribute to her sister. 

photos
Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Her and Travis Barker's Baby

And when it comes to the Poosh founder and musician, they've got their sights on their soon to be expanded family. The couple—who share kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, from Kourtney's relationship with ex Scott Disick as well as Travis' children Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler—is currently expecting a baby boy

Variety / Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

And despite having to undergo emergency fetal surgery in early September, Kourtney is ready to put the scary experience behind her and welcome her and Travis' child. 

"I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have." 

To see some of Travis and Kourtney's cutest blended family moments, keep reading.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

4

Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead at 29 After "Freak Accident"

5

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death