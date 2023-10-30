Travis Barker Slams “Ridiculous” Speculation He’s the Reason for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Feud

Travis Barker played no role in this feud—bible.
After his wife Kourtney Kardashian began feuding with her sister Kim Kardashian over the last season of The Kardashians—fans began to wonder if the Blink-182 drummer played a role after passages resurfaced from Travis' 2016 memoir in which he describes how he thought Kim was "hot" when they first met in 2006.
"It's like, ‘Kourtney's fans are worried about Travis. He's a womanizer,'" Travis said to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Oct. 29. "Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. That's her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on."
He added, "You give people a little information and they think they've solved the mystery of ‘this is why they're fighting.' It's just so ridiculous."
Kim and Kourtney first began feuding after the SKIMS founder's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana was launched shortly after Travis and Kourtney's 2022 Italian wedding, which was also hosted by the fashion duo. But despite the fights that have found their way onto the Hulu reality show, it would appear the sisters are now happy to let bygones be bygones—Kourtney even recently poked fun at their on-camera feud with a heartfelt birthday tribute to her sister.
And when it comes to the Poosh founder and musician, they've got their sights on their soon to be expanded family. The couple—who share kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, from Kourtney's relationship with ex Scott Disick as well as Travis' children Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his former marriage to Shanna Moakler—is currently expecting a baby boy.
And despite having to undergo emergency fetal surgery in early September, Kourtney is ready to put the scary experience behind her and welcome her and Travis' child.
"I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she told Vogue in an interview published Oct. 17. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have."
