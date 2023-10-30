Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead at 29 After "Freak Accident"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The sports community is mourning the loss of a beloved athlete.

Adam Johnson, a 29-year-old American ice hockey player, died after a "freak accident" during an Oct. 28 game, his team, the British professional club Nottingham Panthers, confirmed.

According to CNN, Johnson—who joined the Elite Ice Hockey League team in August—was playing in the Panthers' Challenge Cup match at Utilita Arena Sheffield when he "appeared to suffer a serious neck injury" after a collision with a player from the opposing team, the Sheffield Steelers.

In a tribute posted to Panthers' website and social media accounts Oct. 29, the team sent condolences to Johnson's loved ones.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing," the statement read. "Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news. The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances."