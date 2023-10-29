Matthew Perry Shared Final Instagram From Hot Tub Just Days Before Apparent Drowning

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Perhaps Matthew Perry died in his happy place.

Because, just five days before he passed away from an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the Friends star posted his final Instagram: a picture of himself relaxing in a pool of water.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good," the 54-year-old captioned the Oct. 23 post, which showed him sporting large headphones as he rested his arms on the edge. "I'm Mattman."

On Oct. 28, an LAPD spokesperson told E! News that officers responded to a "death investigation for a male in his fifties." And while a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News that there was no obvious foul play at the scene, the incident was treated as a water rescue.

Following news of his sudden passing, Perry's friends, family and fans have flooded social media with heartbreaking tributes.