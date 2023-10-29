Matthew Perry Shared Final Instagram From Hot Tub Just Days Before Apparent Drowning

Perhaps Matthew Perry died in his happy place.
Because, just five days before he passed away from an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the Friends star posted his final Instagram: a picture of himself relaxing in a pool of water.
"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good," the 54-year-old captioned the Oct. 23 post, which showed him sporting large headphones as he rested his arms on the edge. "I'm Mattman."
On Oct. 28, an LAPD spokesperson told E! News that officers responded to a "death investigation for a male in his fifties." And while a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News that there was no obvious foul play at the scene, the incident was treated as a water rescue.
Following news of his sudden passing, Perry's friends, family and fans have flooded social media with heartbreaking tributes.
"He was a brilliant talent," Friends' co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well as executive producer Kevin Bright said in a statement. "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."
"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well," they continued. "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."
Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a favorite memory from 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival, where she and the actor were performing in summer plays.
"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass," Paltrow recalled. "It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did."
"I am super sad today, as so many of us are," she continued. "I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."
To relive his life in pictures