Matthew Perry Shared Final Instagram From Hot Tub Just Days Before Apparent Drowning

Just days before Matthew Perry died from an apparent drowning, the Friends star shared his final Instagram from a hot tub: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good."

By Jamie Blynn Oct 29, 2023 9:15 PMTags
Matthew Perry
Watch: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Perhaps Matthew Perry died in his happy place.

Because, just five days before he passed away from an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, the Friends star posted his final Instagram: a picture of himself relaxing in a pool of water.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good," the 54-year-old captioned the Oct. 23 post, which showed him sporting large headphones as he rested his arms on the edge. "I'm Mattman."

On Oct. 28, an LAPD spokesperson told E! News that officers responded to a "death investigation for a male in his fifties." And while a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News that there was no obvious foul play at the scene, the incident was treated as a water rescue.

Following news of his sudden passing, Perry's friends, family and fans have flooded social media with heartbreaking tributes.

photos
The 25 Best Friends Episodes

"He was a brilliant talent," Friends' co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane as well as executive producer Kevin Bright said in a statement. "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

"We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well," they continued. "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

TK

Trending Stories

1

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

2

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

3

Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a favorite memory from 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival, where she and the actor were performing in summer plays.

"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass," Paltrow recalled. "It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did."

"I am super sad today, as so many of us are," she continued. "I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

To relive his life in pictures, keep reading...

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

2

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

3

Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

4

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

5

Matthew Perry Shared Post From Hot Tub Days Before Apparent Drowning