Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc & David Schwimmer Mourn Matthew Perry's Death

Watch : Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Matthew Perry will always hold a special place in the hearts of his Friends family.

That certainly rings true for costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, who honored the late actor in a moving message on Oct. 30.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the five stars began in a joint statement to E! News. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

They continued, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The cast said that they will speak more on the tragedy in the future.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer added. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry—who captivated fans around the world with his performance as Chandler Bing on Friends—died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning at his California home, his rep and a law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54.