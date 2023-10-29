Adele Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry at Las Vegas Concert Hours After His Death

Matthew Perry unknowingly played a special role in Adele's life.
Shortly after the actor's death was confirmed on Oct. 28, the Grammy winner dedicated her song "When We Were Young" to Matthew during her residency concert in Las Vegas.
While introducing the track, Adele explained that although she'd never met Matthew, he—as well as his beloved Friends character Chandler Bing—will always be a part of some of her "favorite" childhood memories.
"One of my friends, Andrew, when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression," she told the crowd. "And he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler. And I'll remember that character for the rest of my life."
The Grammy winner went on to address Matthew's personal struggles, which he discussed last year in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave," she added. "I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me. One of the best comedians...and hopefully now he can rest in peace."
The Fools Rush In actor passed away at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning at his home in Southern California, his rep, as well as a law enforcement source, confirmed to NBC News Oct. 28.
A day later, on Oct. 29, Matthew's family shared a message on his passing. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," they said in a statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."
"You all meant so much to him," the message, addressing Matthew's fans, continued, "and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
—Reporting by Dayn Nanda