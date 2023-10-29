Adele Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry at Las Vegas Concert Hours After His Death

Shortly after Matthew Perry's death was confirmed Oct. 28, Adele took a moment during her Las Vegas concert to share the impact his Friends character had on her childhood.

By Jess Cohen Oct 29, 2023 7:28 PMTags
FriendsAdeleMatthew PerryCelebrities
Watch: ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Matthew Perry unknowingly played a special role in Adele's life.

Shortly after the actor's death was confirmed on Oct. 28, the Grammy winner dedicated her song "When We Were Young" to Matthew during her residency concert in Las Vegas.

While introducing the track, Adele explained that although she'd never met Matthew, he—as well as his beloved Friends character Chandler Bing—will always be a part of some of her "favorite" childhood memories.

"One of my friends, Andrew, when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression," she told the crowd. "And he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler. And I'll remember that character for the rest of my life." 

The Grammy winner went on to address Matthew's personal struggles, which he discussed last year in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave," she added. "I just wanna say how much I love what he did for us, especially what he did for me. One of the best comedians...and hopefully now he can rest in peace."

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Clinique/Screen Media Films / Dayn Nanda / E! News

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

The Fools Rush In actor passed away at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning at his home in Southern California, his rep, as well as a law enforcement source, confirmed to NBC News Oct. 28.

A day later, on Oct. 29, Matthew's family shared a message on his passing. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," they said in a statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

"You all meant so much to him," the message, addressing Matthew's fans, continued, "and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Keep reading to revisit Matthew's life in photos...

—Reporting by Dayn Nanda

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry's Friends Family Mourns His Death

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

4

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

5

Lance Bass Reacts to Justin Timberlake Criticism, Britney Spears Book