Adele Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry at Las Vegas Concert Hours After His Death

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Matthew Perry unknowingly played a special role in Adele's life.

Shortly after the actor's death was confirmed on Oct. 28, the Grammy winner dedicated her song "When We Were Young" to Matthew during her residency concert in Las Vegas.

While introducing the track, Adele explained that although she'd never met Matthew, he—as well as his beloved Friends character Chandler Bing—will always be a part of some of her "favorite" childhood memories.

"One of my friends, Andrew, when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression," she told the crowd. "And he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler. And I'll remember that character for the rest of my life."

The Grammy winner went on to address Matthew's personal struggles, which he discussed last year in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.