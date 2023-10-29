Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

A day after Matthew Perry died at age 54, his family released a statement mourning the loss of the beloved actor.

Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry's family has issued a statement to his fans following his sudden death.

The Friends star died of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, his rep and law enforcement sources told NBC News. He was 54.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People Oct 29. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

The statement continued, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Matthew is survived by his father, actor John Bennett Perry, his mother, journalist Suzanne Morrison, his stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, and five siblings—Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Will Morrison, Madeline Morrison and Maria Perry.

Less than two weeks before his death, the actor shared a photo of himself with his dad on Instagram, writing, "Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage."

Following his death, the star received a slew of online tributes from fans and fellow celebs, including former costars such as Maggie Wheeler, who played his ex-girlfriend Janice on Friends.

Instagram / Matthew Perry

"What a loss," she wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of the two. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In addition, hours after Matthew's death, Saturday Night Live also honored the actor during its live broadcast.

Look back at the star's life in pictures below:

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

