Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Matthew Perry's family has issued a statement to his fans following his sudden death.

The Friends star died of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, his rep and law enforcement sources told NBC News. He was 54.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family said in a statement to People Oct 29. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend."

The statement continued, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Matthew is survived by his father, actor John Bennett Perry, his mother, journalist Suzanne Morrison, his stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, and five siblings—Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Will Morrison, Madeline Morrison and Maria Perry.

Less than two weeks before his death, the actor shared a photo of himself with his dad on Instagram, writing, "Here is me, and my father John, both holding a beverage."