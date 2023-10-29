How SNL Honored Matthew Perry Hours After His Death

Hours after Matthew Perry was found dead at his home Oct. 28, Saturday Night Live paid tribute to the late Friends star during its live broadcast.

Saturday Night Live took a pause to say goodbye to a Friend.

On Oct. 28, hours after Matthew Perry's death at age 54, the NBC sketch series screened a silent photo card of the actor just before the end of the live broadcast.

The star, who hosted the show in 1997—three years after Friends debuted, died in an apparent drowning, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. The law enforcement source said the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there was no apparent foul play.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, which aired for 10 seasons on NBC until 2004. Following his death, fans and fellow celebs, including former costars, shared tributes to the actor.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"What a loss," Maggie Wheeler, who played his ex-girlfriend Janice on Friends, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two. "The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

In addition, a tribute to Perry was also posted on the official Friends and Warner Bros. TV Instagram pages. "We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing," the posts read. "He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans."

Look back at Perry's life in pictures below:

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1988

The Boys Will Be Boys star poses for a photo while at the Limelight in New York City.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1990

The Sydney actor takes a break while on the set of the CBS series in Los Angeles, California.

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1994

The Friends star sits by the well-known fountain that serves as the backdrop for the show's opening sequence.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1996

The Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author attends the Scream premiere in Los Angeles.

Gerald Weinman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

1997

Perry poses while on the set of Friends as his beloved character Chandler Bing.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2000

The 17 Again star attends the Los Angeles premiere of The Grinch.

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

2004

The actor hits the red carpet for the premiere of The Whole Ten Yards.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

2006

The Mr. Sunshine star attends the Entertainment Weekly and Matrix Men upfront party.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

2012

 The Odd Couple actor hangs out backstage at an event in celebration of the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

2016

Perry poses for a photo while at the play The End Of Longing.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

2017

The American-Canadian actor was front and center at The Circle premiere in New York City.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

2022

Perry attends the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party.

David Livingston/Getty Images

2023

Six months prior to his passing, the Almost Heroes star discussed his memoir while on stage at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival.

