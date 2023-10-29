How SNL Honored Matthew Perry Hours After His Death

Watch : ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Saturday Night Live took a pause to say goodbye to a Friend.

On Oct. 28, hours after Matthew Perry's death at age 54, the NBC sketch series screened a silent photo card of the actor just before the end of the live broadcast.

The star, who hosted the show in 1997—three years after Friends debuted, died in an apparent drowning, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. The law enforcement source said the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there was no apparent foul play.

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed.