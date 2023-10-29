Matthew Perry Dead at 54: Olivia Munn, Rumer Willis and More Stars React

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved friend.

Matthew Perry, who portrayed character Chandler Bing on 10 seasons of Friends, died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning at his Southern California home, a rep and law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54.

According to the law enforcement source, the incident was "treated as a water rescue," and there's no apparent foul play.

The Whole Nine Yards actor's passing comes just one year after the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. "People have just loved it," Perry, who shared his struggle with addiction in the book, told E! News in Nov. 2022. "I shied away from nothing and I told the truth and the biggest thing was, the goal was, to help people and I know of a lot of people already who have been helped by it."

The Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alum also noted that it surprised him how much "people took the story into their hearts," adding, "We've already heard about five different people that have read it and then checked into rehab the next day."

As news of Perry's death emerged, many fans and fellow stars took to social media to honor his memory.

"He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it," Olivia Munn wrote on Instagram Story Oct. 28. "I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking."