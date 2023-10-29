Matthew Perry Dead at 54: Olivia Munn, Rumer Willis and More Stars React

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved friend.
Matthew Perry, who portrayed character Chandler Bing on 10 seasons of Friends, died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning at his Southern California home, a rep and law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. He was 54.
According to the law enforcement source, the incident was "treated as a water rescue," and there's no apparent foul play.
The Whole Nine Yards actor's passing comes just one year after the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. "People have just loved it," Perry, who shared his struggle with addiction in the book, told E! News in Nov. 2022. "I shied away from nothing and I told the truth and the biggest thing was, the goal was, to help people and I know of a lot of people already who have been helped by it."
The Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alum also noted that it surprised him how much "people took the story into their hearts," adding, "We've already heard about five different people that have read it and then checked into rehab the next day."
As news of Perry's death emerged, many fans and fellow stars took to social media to honor his memory.
"He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it," Olivia Munn wrote on Instagram Story Oct. 28. "I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking."
To see more moving tributes to Perry, keep reading...
Rumer Willis: "I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing. When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully."
Mira Sorvino: "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!"
Tom Green: "Shocked and saddened to just hear about the passing of Matthew Perry in a tragic drowning. He is one of the many talented and incredible success stories from my hometown of Ottawa Canada. Rest in peace Matthew."
Lucy Hale: "Rest easy."
Melissa Rivers: "A high school classmate died today. So sad. Gone too soon. RIP."
George Takei: "What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates."
Mike Sorrentino: "RIP Mathew Perry."
Piers Morgan: "RIP Matthew Perry, 54. The Friends star was a great actor, but by his own admission, a very tormented guy. His recent autobiography about his addiction-ravaged life was one of the most powerful, honest and revealing I've ever read. Such sad news."
Paul Nassif: "Shocked and saddened by the news of the sudden passing of @MatthewPerry. You gave the whole world the priceless gifts of light and laughter. May you rest in peace and I will keep you, your family and close friends in my prayers."
