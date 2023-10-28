Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" at the World Series

As they continue their blossoming romance, Travis Kelce was seen dancing to one of Taylor Swift's hit songs at the 2023 MLB World Series.

Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift's biggest fan.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was shown on the jumbotron dancing in his seat and waving his hands to the singer's hit "Shake It Off" while watching Game 1 of the MLB World Series Oct. 27, more than a month after the pair began their romance and hours after she released 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of her 2014 album that contains the single.

The NFL star's appearance at the event, which saw the Texas Rangers face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arlington, Tex., also took place five days after Taylor cheered him on at the Chiefs' home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which marked the fourth time she has appeared at one of his games.

The singer, who wore a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, was later photographed kissing the athlete on the cheek. A day later, the two were spotted out on a dinner date in Kansas City, Mo.

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, recently commented on the couple's romance and the media frenzy it has sparked.

David Eulitt / Jamie Squire / Getty Images

"It's certainly been weird, the level that it is now," he told NBC Sports Oct. 22, the day the Chiefs played the Chargers. "On one hand, I'm happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he's excited about, that he is genuine about. But there's another end of it where it's like, 'Man, this is a lot.'"

However, he said that overall, his brother can deal with the attention, "as long as it's not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that."

Look back at Taylor's appearance at the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game below:

 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taylor & Brittany Mahomes

Taylor appears with Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife and youngest child, son Bronze, 10 months.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheering for Travis

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Wearing Her Heart on Her Sleeve

Taylor sports a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, 87, with two hearts.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thumbs Up

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Go Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

All Smiles

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Hugs!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Defense!

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Taking Pics

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Touchdown!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Touchdown!

Travis scores!

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Cheers

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team Spirit

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New Besties

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Girl Talk

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Hanging Out at Travis' Home

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend, at Travis' Kansas City, Mo. home before the Chief's game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium Oct. 22, 2023.

Instagram / Bernie Kosar

Pre-Game Selfie

Taylor appears with Bernie Kosar.

