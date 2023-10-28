Travis Kelce Dances to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" at the World Series

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce With No. 87 Bracelet

Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift's biggest fan.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was shown on the jumbotron dancing in his seat and waving his hands to the singer's hit "Shake It Off" while watching Game 1 of the MLB World Series Oct. 27, more than a month after the pair began their romance and hours after she released 1989 (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of her 2014 album that contains the single.

The NFL star's appearance at the event, which saw the Texas Rangers face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Arlington, Tex., also took place five days after Taylor cheered him on at the Chiefs' home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which marked the fourth time she has appeared at one of his games.

The singer, who wore a friendship bracelet bearing Travis' jersey number, was later photographed kissing the athlete on the cheek. A day later, the two were spotted out on a dinner date in Kansas City, Mo.