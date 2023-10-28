RHOC's Shannon Beador Charged With DUI and Hit-and-Run One Month After Arrest

Orange County officials have formally charged Shannon Beador one month after she was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star is now facing one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of driving with blood alcohol of .08% or more and one count of hit-and-run with property damage in connection to a vehicular incident in Newport Beach, Calif., on Sept. 17, according to charging papers obtained by NBC News. All three charges are misdemeanors.
Beador, 59, allegedly had a .24% blood alcohol level, which is three times the legal limit, per the document.
E! News has reached out to Beador's attorney for comment on her charges, though her lawyer Michael L. Fell previously told E! News in a statement that the Bravo personality "is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."
"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," Fell said on Sept. 18, one day after Beador was arrested. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful."
Earlier this month, Beador returned to social media amid her legal troubles and shared in an Instagram video, "I know it's been a while since I posted, and there's been a lot of talk about everything that's happened recently."
"But unfortunately, right now, I'm not in the position to comment," she continued in the Oct. 17 clip, which showed her out on a stroll with her dog. "But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest and authentic. Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy and getting back to myself and walking Archie."
While Beador has not shared further details about the incident, her costars have publicly weighed in on her arrest. This included Gina Kirschenheiter, who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in 2019.
"Obviously, I felt thank god that she didn't hurt herself seriously or injure anybody else," she said on the Sept. 27 episode of her Orange County podcast. "I mean, it's obviously the worst mistake you can make. I am a whole-hearted believer in that having made the mistake myself. So, I'm just glad everybody's OK."
The 39-year-old added at the time, "It's hard. I feel bad. I feel bad for her."
Meanwhile, Heather Dubrow said she has been in contact with Beador following her arrest.
"I did text her," she said on the Sept. 27 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "Of course, you know, I'm glad no one is hurt, and that's the most important thing. I hope that Shannon continues to take some space and figure out her next steps."
