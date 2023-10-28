RHOC's Shannon Beador Charged With DUI and Hit-and-Run One Month After Arrest

Watch : RHOC's Shannon Beador ARRESTED for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Orange County officials have formally charged Shannon Beador one month after she was arrested for DUI and hit-and-run.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is now facing one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of driving with blood alcohol of .08% or more and one count of hit-and-run with property damage in connection to a vehicular incident in Newport Beach, Calif., on Sept. 17, according to charging papers obtained by NBC News. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Beador, 59, allegedly had a .24% blood alcohol level, which is three times the legal limit, per the document.

E! News has reached out to Beador's attorney for comment on her charges, though her lawyer Michael L. Fell previously told E! News in a statement that the Bravo personality "is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," Fell said on Sept. 18, one day after Beador was arrested. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful."