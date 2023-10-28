Heather Rae El Moussa Diagnosed With Hashimoto’s Disease

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa's Son Tristan Has Tongue-Tie Revision

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting candid about her health.

The Selling Sunset star revealed she has been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, eight months after welcoming son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa.

"I remember saying to my assistant, ‘I feel like I'm dead,'" Heather told Today in an interview published Oct. 26. "My brain was so tired. My body was so tired. I was exhausted all the time and no amount of sleep could make it better."

The autoimmune disease occurs when antibodies are created that attack cells in the thyroid, with possible symptoms including tiredness, weight gain and muscle weakness, per Johns Hopkins University.

The reality star said she started feeling some symptoms when she was four months postpartum and dreaded having to be on camera for her Netflix show and the HGTV show The Flipping El Moussas with Tarek.

"Filming was absolutely brutal," Heather continued, "because I could barely get out of bed."

At first, she chalked up her feelings to being a new mother, recalling, "I was like, ‘I'm probably just foggy because of mom brain.'"