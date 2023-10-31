Amazon Beauty Haul Sale: Save on Cult-Fave Classic & Holiday Edition Philosophy Shower Gels

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's address the elephant in the room. Technically, yes, today is Halloween. We're also ecstatic to dress up in costume and call all the monsters before adding "All I Want For Christmas Is You" to our playlist queue tomorrow to officially kick off the winter holidays. But here's the thing: Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul is happening right now, and that means discounts on top-rated beauty products. As great as that is, that means things are selling out super fast, which is why we're here to pass on the word to you before it's too late.

In particular, Philosophy's fan-favorite shower gels have been going, going, gone (almost). They're currently on sale starting at $17 compared to their usual $24, and Amazon shoppers have been grabbing up the classic and limited-edition holiday scents faster than Michael Myers can walk, mysteriously enough. But that doesn't mean there's no hope! We scoured each and every scent that's in stock in Philosophy's Amazon shop, and we found that Frosted Snowflakes, Cinnamon Buns, and Coconut Frosting (yes, this last one counts as a holiday scent, in our opinion) are still in stock.

These shower gels, which also function as shampoo and bubble bath lather, aren't going to be here for long. So get a move on and start running to that cart before you catch a trick instead of a treat!