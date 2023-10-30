12 Things From Goop's $100K+ Holiday Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Around this time every year, we here at E! Insider Shop have something amazing we look forward to. No, not Halloween (although we do love ourselves some spooky-season-themed shopping!) or the cozy winter holidays — well, actually, kind of. Specifically, we're talking about goop's annual holiday gift guide, which never fails to surprise us in the best way possible.
Of course, that includes this year, too, with some Gwyneth Paltrow-approved picks including a $14,580 backgammon set, a $7,950 Chanel bag that's so Blair Waldorf-coded, and a $15,000 vibrator made of 24k gold (does this count as a love language?). While these gift picks might not fit quite into our shopping budgets, there's no shortage of equally amazing, yet much more affordable, finds for everyone on your list in the gift guide. From a habit-building workbook for the practical giftees in your life to goop's bestselling lip balm trio for your favorite beauty aficionados, we've rounded up the best holiday shopping must-haves that will help you check off all your holiday shopping needs without breaking the bank. If anything, you may even have some room in your budge to treat yourself, too (especially if a Gwyneth-fave is on sale).
Check out the items we'd actually buy from goop's gift guide below. (Although, if your name is Santa Claus, our unofficial wish list includes anything from The Ridiculous but Awesome section. We'd much prefer a gold & diamond bracelet over a hippopotamus this year, thank you.)
goop beauty The Feel Fantastic Naked Kit
Treat your giftee (or yourself) to a celeb-worthy spa day with goop Beauty's The Feel Fantastic Naked Kit. According to the brand, this set is Gwyneth's two-step routine for baby-soft, glowing skin, and it comes with full-size bottles of the body polish and body oil. Perhaps the best part about this is that it's currently on sale!
Therapy Notebooks Build a Habit Guide
There are a number of wellness finds in goop's gift guide that are exciting to browse with our eyes but would be devastating to our wallets (hello, $2,695 LYMA laser kit). This Build a Habit Guide stands out among the rest of the picks because it's surprisingly practical, relatively affordable, and a gift that is applicable to almost anyone on your list. This daily journal walks you through setting goals, creating plans, showing yourself compassion, and ultimately helping you build good habits that last.
Wonder Valley Picnic Olive Oil
Perfect for the foodie, jetsetter, or chef in your life, this Picnic Olive Oil contains 100 mL of Wonder Valley's bestselling olive oil in a glass that can be taken anywhere (we're talking picnics, camping, and even flying). The extra-virgin olive oil is pressed within hours of harvest from olives that are grown and handpicked in Lake County, California.
Wilde House Paper Manifestation Pad
Manifestation has been a big buzzword in the wellness and communities over the past few years, and you can easily find countless TikToks and social media posts talking about different ways to manifest. Whether you're looking to get started in practicing manifestation or want to become more organized and confident in your daily life, we're sure you'll love this manifestation pad. Made of luxe recycled stock, this pad is a cross between a manifestation journal and a desktop planner, so you can set positive intentions that will guide you through your day and week.
Bala Bands
From Pilates princesses to yogi warriors, these Bala Bands are the perfect workout accessory for the fitness enthusiast in your life. Made of a fabric-elastic blend, these bands are designed to hold their shape long term, so you can give it your all during every workout without worrying about them tearing.
goop beauty Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio
This lip balm set from goop Beauty includes three of the brand's bestselling, ultra-hydrating, full-size lip balms. There are two exclusive color ranges to choose from (warmer or cooler), each of which comes with two tinted shades and one clear. Each balm is made with rich, high-quality botanical oils, pomegranate extract, and shea butter, making them an everyday essential, especially in these colder months.
BKR Ocean Cup Sip Kit
If you're looking for a gift that's as ergonomic as it is aesthetic, this Ocean Cup Sip Kit is it. The glass is made of durable, double-walled borosilicate glass that keeps cold drinks cold and vice versa, while the grippy silicone sleeve ensures that the cup never sweats or gets hot to the touch. The sleek silhouette fits in most cupholders, and the cup comes with three matching silicone straws and an opening for sipping.
Ilia Color Ways Multi-Stick Set
For those of us who are always on the go, we love multi-functional beauty products — bonus points if the products are packaged to fit easily in our already-full bags and are made with clean ingredients. Ilia's lip-and-cheek multi-purpose sticks check all the boxes, and with this kit, you get three gorgeous colors (peach-pink, coral-peach, and soft champagne pearl).
goop beauty Ultimate Dry Brush
This dry brush is the beauty gift that your recipient didn't know they needed but will end up incorporating into their regular self-care routine every week. Made from pure, natural sisal, this brush lightly exfoliates and sweeps away dead skin to reveal smooth, radiant skin.
Blue Bottle Coffee Instant Espresso and Spoon Set
If your giftee loves their morning cup of coffee more than anything but never has the time to brew that perfect cup, this Instant Espresso and Spoon Set is going to earn you all the brownie points this holiday season. Designed exclusively for goop, this kit includes espresso that's blended, roasted, and freeze-dried via Blue Bottle's custom process, so each espresso crystal retains a true, deep flavor.
Vitruvi Glow Diffuser
A diffuser that doubles as a calming night light and is aesthetically designed to meld seamlessly with any home decor? We heart it. This aromatherapy device comes with four- and eight-hour settings, so you can have it run all night while you doze off into a wonderfully scented dreamland.
Dore Le Glaçon
Take your skincare game to the next level with this ice roller from fashion and beauty icon Garance Doré. Made of 304 stainless steel with an antimicrobial silicone cover, this roller smoothly glides over your face and neck to instantly depuff, tighten, and calm while stimulating blood flow and boosting lymphatic drainage, according to the brand. Not only does it feel amazing, it just looks so chic, too.
Looking to shop more holiday gift ideas that are sure to please? Check out Sephora's best holiday mini value sets, which include cult-fave products from top brands like Tatcha and Olaplex.