Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Was Considering This Kardashian-Jenner Baby Name

Kailyn Lowry does not want to keep up with the Kardashians when it comes to naming her kids.
The Teen Mom 2 alum, who is expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott less than a year after welcoming her fifth child, recently shared that she and her relatives have been busy coming up with names for her babies on the way. And even though Aire—the 20-month-old son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott—is also a family name for Kailyn, she won't be taking a page from the reality TV family's book of baby monikers.
"Aire was your great great grandfather's middle name," read a text from Kailyn's aunt, which the 31-year-old posted on Instagram Stories Oct. 27, "and also his father's middle name."
Kailyn's response to the suggestion? "I don't want to use it," she captioned her post alongside a laughing emoji, "bc Kylie Jenner."
However, Aire wasn't always named Aire. As Kylie previously revealed, her baby boy was initially called Wolf but she later changed it after she and Travis, who are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Stormi, "didn't feel like" it properly suited their son's personality.
"I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning," she shared on The Kardashians. "It means Lion of God."
As for Kailyn, she's also a fan of unique monikers with strong meanings. After all, the former MTV star is mom to son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin; sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby boy Rio with her boyfriend Elijah.
Looking at her back-to-back pregnancies, Kailyn said she had "no idea" that she and Elijah would conceive so quickly after the birth of their first child together. "I mean, this is my sixth pregnancy, six and seven for me," she said on the Oct. 27 episode of the Barely Famous podcast. "And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually—like, I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."
She added that she "must have got pregnant right before" leaving for trip to Thailand earlier this year.
"When I got there, I was eating everything," Kailyn recalled. "My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, 'There's no way. There's no way I am.'"
