Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Was Considering This Kardashian-Jenner Baby Name

Kailyn Lowry—who is pregnant with twins less than a year after welcoming her fifth child—revealed her great-great-grandfather shares a name with a Kardashian-Jenner baby: "I don't want to use it."

By Gabrielle Chung Oct 27, 2023 11:42 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesTeen MomCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansKidsCelebritiesKailyn Lowry
Watch: Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry does not want to keep up with the Kardashians when it comes to naming her kids.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, who is expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott less than a year after welcoming her fifth child, recently shared that she and her relatives have been busy coming up with names for her babies on the way. And even though Aire—the 20-month-old son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott—is also a family name for Kailyn, she won't be taking a page from the reality TV family's book of baby monikers.

"Aire was your great great grandfather's middle name," read a text from Kailyn's aunt, which the 31-year-old posted on Instagram Stories Oct. 27, "and also his father's middle name."

Kailyn's response to the suggestion? "I don't want to use it," she captioned her post alongside a laughing emoji, "bc Kylie Jenner."

However, Aire wasn't always named Aire. As Kylie previously revealed, her baby boy was initially called Wolf but she later changed it after she and Travis, who are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Stormi, "didn't feel like" it properly suited their son's personality.

photos
Most Unique Celebrity Kid Names

"I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning," she shared on The Kardashians. "It means Lion of God."

As for Kailyn, she's also a fan of unique monikers with strong meanings. After all, the former MTV star is mom to son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin; sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez; and baby boy Rio with her boyfriend Elijah. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Looking at her back-to-back pregnancies, Kailyn said she had "no idea" that she and Elijah would conceive so quickly after the birth of their first child together. "I mean, this is my sixth pregnancy, six and seven for me," she said on the Oct. 27 episode of the Barely Famous podcast. "And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually—like, I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

She added that she "must have got pregnant right before" leaving for trip to Thailand earlier this year.

"When I got there, I was eating everything," Kailyn recalled. "My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, 'There's no way. There's no way I am.'"

To see Kailyn's growing family throughout the years, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors

4

The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits

5

Michelle Williams' Impression of Justin Timberlake Is Totally in Sync