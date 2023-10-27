Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Was Considering This Kardashian-Jenner Baby Name

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry does not want to keep up with the Kardashians when it comes to naming her kids.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, who is expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott less than a year after welcoming her fifth child, recently shared that she and her relatives have been busy coming up with names for her babies on the way. And even though Aire—the 20-month-old son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott—is also a family name for Kailyn, she won't be taking a page from the reality TV family's book of baby monikers.

"Aire was your great great grandfather's middle name," read a text from Kailyn's aunt, which the 31-year-old posted on Instagram Stories Oct. 27, "and also his father's middle name."

Kailyn's response to the suggestion? "I don't want to use it," she captioned her post alongside a laughing emoji, "bc Kylie Jenner."

However, Aire wasn't always named Aire. As Kylie previously revealed, her baby boy was initially called Wolf but she later changed it after she and Travis, who are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Stormi, "didn't feel like" it properly suited their son's personality.