Watch Mean Girls’ Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert Reunite in Grool Video

Watch : Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT

The Plastics are jingle bell rocking once again.

Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunited to reprise their roles from the hit 2004 high school comedy in a new Walmart ad, revealing exactly what Cady Heron, Karen Smith and Gretchen Wieners are up to almost two decades later.

In the Black Friday commercial, the three friends are back at North Shore High School, where Cady now works as the guidance counselor, confusing kids with her use of outdated slang like "grool."

"At North Shore, some things never change," Lindsay voices in the ad. "On Wednesdays, we still wear pink."

But now, Gretchen's daughter and her two friends are the new It Girls at school, while the toaster strudel heiress has taken on her official duties as the designated Cool Mom (channeling Regina George's mother, played by Amy Poehler, in the original).

"Get in, sweetie," Gretchen tells the teens from her car, "we're going deal shopping."