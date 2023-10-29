Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches First Ever Menswear Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The long-awaited menswear collection from SKIMS has finally dropped, and I think on behalf of all of us, I can wholeheartedly thank Kim Kardashian for blessing us with the new campaign photos. After seeing Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Neymar showcasing the SKIMS men's underwear line, who can resist not taking a peek and snagging a few pieces for their partner or loved one?

With the launch of the latest menswear collection, Kardashian, who's already a reigning force in the shapewear industry, is boldly venturing into an entirely new demographic­—and we're all here for it. And a men's shapewear line, which has been rumored since SKIMS first launched in 2019, is hopefully not too far from becoming reality thanks to the fashion mogul. So, if you're ready to shop the first ever SKIMS underwear line for men that includes basics such as underwear, T-shirts, tank tops and socks in cotton, stretch, and sport fabrics, keep scrolling for our top picks below.