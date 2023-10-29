Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launches First Ever Menswear Collection

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The long-awaited menswear collection from SKIMS has finally dropped, and I think on behalf of all of us, I can wholeheartedly thank Kim Kardashian for blessing us with the new campaign photos. After seeing Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Neymar showcasing the SKIMS men's underwear line, who can resist not taking a peek and snagging a few pieces for their partner or loved one?
With the launch of the latest menswear collection, Kardashian, who's already a reigning force in the shapewear industry, is boldly venturing into an entirely new demographic—and we're all here for it. And a men's shapewear line, which has been rumored since SKIMS first launched in 2019, is hopefully not too far from becoming reality thanks to the fashion mogul. So, if you're ready to shop the first ever SKIMS underwear line for men that includes basics such as underwear, T-shirts, tank tops and socks in cotton, stretch, and sport fabrics, keep scrolling for our top picks below.
These comfy cotton boxer briefs come in a three-pack and are everything you want/need in underwear. Made from a stretchy fabric that stays in place without being too clingy, they're all about ultimate comfort. Sizes also range from an XS to a 5X.
If you're looking for the perfect everyday staple, this classic cotton T-shirt is just what you need. It's comfy enough to lounge in, or even wear as an undershirt. It also comes in four other plain colors.
Comfort is key when it comes to tanks, and this three-pack of elevated, slim-fit ones is perfect for everyday wear. It features a crew neckline and supreme recovery for a stretchy fit that'll always return to its original shape.
Indulge in the luxurious comfort of these ultra-soft stretch briefs, crafted from a cooling modal fabric. It's available in a set of three if you're looking to save a few extra bucks, or also sold individually.
Show off your gains in the men's muscle tank, designed for both style and performance. Crafted from ultra-stretch nylon, this slim-fit tank not only keeps you dry with its moisture-wicking properties but also dries quickly, making it the perfect choice for your next gym session.
Available in three neutral colors, this men's legging is constructed with a moisture-wicking stretch fabric and features a breathable mesh crotch. It also has a perfectly placed bum seam for an enhanced fit (thanks Kim K).
