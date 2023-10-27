Exclusive

Why Love Island Games Host Maya Jama Wants a PDA-Packed Romance

Love Island Games host and self-proclaimed "PDA-er" Maya Jama exclusively shared with E! News what she's looking for in a partner if she were competing on the Peacock series: "I love love."

Love is no game for Maya Jama.

That's why she much prefers hosting Love Island Games—a spinoff of the popular dating series featuring past Islanders from around the world—rather than competing as a contestant. But, if she were to go on a journey to find love in paradise, the 29-year-old would like her ideal partner to be just as fit as the stars on the Peacock show, premiering Nov. 1.

"I would be looking for someone determined, strong—a good athlete basically because the athleticism that's needed," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, sharing that she was "shook" by how some contestants completed endurance challenges with ease. "I couldn't believe that these guys were all Islanders at some point because they were moving like gladiators, soldiers."

Maya continued, "I'm not physically strong enough for half of the stuff that they went for. I'd be looking for strength, guidance and want to have a bit of chemistry as well."

And given how most Islanders are quick to take their relationships to the next level, the Bristol native joked that she fits in with some of them as a self-proclaimed "PDA-er."

"I love love," she gushed. "Obviously, I'm not going to have like a massive snog in the middle of a busy place, but I like hand-holding and kissing and snuggling."

Though her love language is "physical touch," Maya quipped, "Why can't we have them all? I want every form of love."

 

Vince Valitutti/Peacock/ITV via Getty Images

However, Maya—who was linked to Stormzy after shutting down romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio earlier this year—noted that watching how Islander couples deal with rifts in their relationship has taught her "little tips" about her own dating habits.

"Sometimes, you don't have to tell everyone about themselves," she teased. "You can give them time, let them feel sorry on their own—because I'm a fiery girl."

Love Island Games premieres on Peacock Nov. 1, with new episodes streaming six days a week.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

