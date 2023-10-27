Why Love Island Games Host Maya Jama Wants a PDA-Packed Romance

Watch : Ariana Madix Is Making Her Love Island USA DEBUT!

Love is no game for Maya Jama.

That's why she much prefers hosting Love Island Games—a spinoff of the popular dating series featuring past Islanders from around the world—rather than competing as a contestant. But, if she were to go on a journey to find love in paradise, the 29-year-old would like her ideal partner to be just as fit as the stars on the Peacock show, premiering Nov. 1.

"I would be looking for someone determined, strong—a good athlete basically because the athleticism that's needed," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, sharing that she was "shook" by how some contestants completed endurance challenges with ease. "I couldn't believe that these guys were all Islanders at some point because they were moving like gladiators, soldiers."

Maya continued, "I'm not physically strong enough for half of the stuff that they went for. I'd be looking for strength, guidance and want to have a bit of chemistry as well."

And given how most Islanders are quick to take their relationships to the next level, the Bristol native joked that she fits in with some of them as a self-proclaimed "PDA-er."