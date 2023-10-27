Exclusive

Golden Bachelor’s Ellen Goltzer Shares Whether She Has Regrets With Gerry Turner

The Golden Bachelor’s contestant Ellen Goltzer exclusively told E! News that she is proud to wear her heart on her sleeve, despite not receiving a rose from Gerry Turner.

By Alexandra Bellusci, Olivia Modarelli Oct 27, 2023 10:26 PMTags
The BachelorExclusivesBachelor Nation
Watch: Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Ellen Goltzer is at peace with her journey to love.

Fans saw the Golden Bachelor contestant tell Gerry Turner she was falling in love with him a week before she was sent home on the Oct. 26 episode. So, does Ellen have any regrets about divulging her feelings to the Bachelor star?

"Well, I've always known that I wear my heart on my sleeve," the 71-year-old exclusively told E! News. "And I like to verbalize my feelings. It was hard to hold it in."

Reflecting on telling Gerry where she stood early on in the season, Ellen added, "I feel that if you don't give it a chance and tell someone exactly how you're feeling, then you lose your opportunity. So, it was my chance to convey those feelings to him. And I have no regrets about that at all."

But despite falling in love, Ellen was sent home alongside fellow contestants Sandra Mason and Susan Noles. Going into the final rose ceremony, Ellen felt something in her gut telling her she may not be safe.

photos
Everything to Know About The Golden Bachelor

"Probably the scariest feeling I had was that I wasn't that sure," she confessed. "The other group dates, the other rose ceremonies, I felt a sense of connection… I could actually feel how he was feeling and I felt secure. This time, I did not. And it was just being intuitive, I guess. But I just didn't really feel that we had that same bond."

Noting that Gerry "may have been holding back," Ellen voiced, "I wasn't sure. I was insecure. So, for that reason, I was really nervous... But I'm not sorry that I opened up. No, not at all. I will continue to do that."

Ellen Goltzer/ Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors

As for what was going through the Pickleball captain's mind when her name wasn't called? As she put it, "I felt like, 'This didn't just end. This didn't just happen.' Terrible disappointment, sad. I wanted to keep going and see where it went. I didn't feel like I had enough time. I did have a lot of time—a lot of girls did not—but I just wanted it to keep going to see where it would go. And I was upset."

Reiterating that she was falling in love, Ellen said she had "deep feelings" for Gerry and she felt that leaving the show was "devastating."

But one thing is for sure: Ellen's best friend Roberta Zaktzer, who died in September from cancer, would have been very proud of her for being open to another shot at love.

"I think that's one of the reasons why she sort of made me go or encouraged me to go," Ellen recalled. "She knows my personality better than anybody. And I think she knew that it was something I needed. Something that I was overlooking. I think she would be so super proud of me that I let loose and really showed people who I was and my feelings inside, because sometimes I don't do that."

She added, "I think she was cheering big time."

For a complete look at all the women who are vying for Gerry's love on The Golden Bachelor, keep reading.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Anna

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired Nutritionist
 
Location: Summit, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
April

Age: 65

Occupation: Therapist

Location: Port St. Lucie, Florida
 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Christina

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired Purchasing Manager

Location: Sierra Madre, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Edith

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Realtor

Location: Downey, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Ellen

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired Teacher

Location: Delray Beach, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Faith

Age: 60

Occupation: High School Teacher

Location: Benton City, Washington

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Jeanie

Age: 65

Occupation: Retired Project Manager

Location: Estill Springs, Tennessee

 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Joan

Age: 60

Occupation: Private School Administrator

Location: Rockland, Maryland

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Kathy

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Educational Consultant

Location: Austin, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Leslie

Age: 64

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Maria

Age: 60

Occupation: Health and Wellness Director

Location:Teaneck, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Marina

Age: 60

Occupation:Educator

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Nancy

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired Interior Designer

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Natascha

Age: 60

Occupation: Pro-Aging Coach and Midlife Speaker

Location: New York City, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Pamela

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Salon Owner

Location: Aurora, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Patty

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Real Estate Professional

Location: Durham, North Carolina

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Peggy

Age: 69

Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Location: East Haven, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Renee

Age: 67

Occupation: Former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader

Location: Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sandra

Age: 75

Occupation: Retired Executive Assistant

Location: Doraville, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Susan

Age: 66

Occupation: Wedding Officiant

Location: Aston, Pennsylvania

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Sylvia

Age: 64

Occupation: Public Affairs Consultant

Location: Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
Theresa

Age: 69

Occupation: Financial Services Professional

Location: Shrewsbury, New Jersey

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

2

Andy Cohen Details "Weird" 2016 Interview With Britney Spears

3

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Break Silence on Romance Rumors

4

The Golden Bachelor Just Delivered 3 Heartbreaking Exits

5

Jay-Z Reveals the Name He and Beyoncé Almost Gave Blue Ivy