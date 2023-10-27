Golden Bachelor’s Ellen Goltzer Shares Whether She Has Regrets With Gerry Turner

Watch : Why 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Was Initially "Reluctant" About the Show

Ellen Goltzer is at peace with her journey to love.

Fans saw the Golden Bachelor contestant tell Gerry Turner she was falling in love with him a week before she was sent home on the Oct. 26 episode. So, does Ellen have any regrets about divulging her feelings to the Bachelor star?

"Well, I've always known that I wear my heart on my sleeve," the 71-year-old exclusively told E! News. "And I like to verbalize my feelings. It was hard to hold it in."

Reflecting on telling Gerry where she stood early on in the season, Ellen added, "I feel that if you don't give it a chance and tell someone exactly how you're feeling, then you lose your opportunity. So, it was my chance to convey those feelings to him. And I have no regrets about that at all."

But despite falling in love, Ellen was sent home alongside fellow contestants Sandra Mason and Susan Noles. Going into the final rose ceremony, Ellen felt something in her gut telling her she may not be safe.