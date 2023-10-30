Exclusive

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Family Update 8 Months After Brother Conner's Death

Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers remembered her late brother Conner, who passed away at age 32 in February, and got candid about how her family is still morning his loss.

Olivia Flowers' family is still reeling from the death of her brother Conner eight months after his passing.

"It's just a completely new life that we're having to adjust to," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "I feel like after season nine, it was like the dust finally settled. Looking back during filming I don't even really remember conversations that I was having, it's all just such a blur. When the dust settles honestly is when it gets the hardest because you're not as busy and we struggle every day."

Bravo fans watched Conner's death rock the cast on the series' Oct. 19 episode. And despite the friend group's ongoing drama, everyone—including Olivia's ex Austen Kroll, who lost his own sister when he was just 7—dropped everything and rallied around her in support.

"Austen—very much like the rest of the cast—really stepped up," the 31-year-old reflected. "He was there for me just like the rest of the cast. They all were at the funeral. He came dropped off food. He was there to talk and I really appreciated that."

Southern Charm Season 9: Meet the Cast

Reflecting on Conner's legacy, Olivia said "it was overwhelming to see how many lives he touched," adding that people "I've never even met come through on social media saying the same thing like, 'He's so sweet and kind and just wanted to help everyone.'"

Olivia also revealed how she often turned to the 32-year-old, who passed in February following a long battle with Lyme disease, for advice when dealing with drama on the Bravo series. 

Stephanie Diani/Bravo/Instagram/@oliviabflowers

"He would help me going into stuff. He'd be like, 'Just be honest about this,'" Olivia recalled. "He was always my advisory on how to navigate the waters of Charm."

As for how she'll always remember Conner?

"I've always, always been known as his little sister," Olivia noted. "Anyone I meet it's like, 'Oh, you're Conner's sister,' and that was something I always cherished. When I was little, it was such like a cool card. He had the best heart and he was very kind and sweet."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season nine.

Bravo
Kathryn Dennis Isn't Returning

Original castmember Kathryn Dennis announced in January she was exiting the Bravo series after eight seasons. "What a wild ride it's been!" the Charleston native shared with fans. "Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it's safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine."

"It hasn't always been easy," Kathryn continued, "but I'm so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I'll never forget (and a few, even, that I'd like to)."

Bravo
New Castmembers

New to the series' ninth season are Rod Razavi and Jarrett "JT" Thomas, who aren't afraid to pursue their female castmates. The trailer even previews a budding romance between Rod and Olivia Flowers.

Plus, long-time friend of the Charmers Rodrigo Reyes is joining in on the antics as a full-time cast member.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Shep Rose's Hookup

Despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities might still have feelings for each other. In the trailer, Austen Kroll announces, "Shep and Taylor banged." Then, the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."

But Shep supposedly isn't Taylor's only hookup of season nine...

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green & Austen Kroll's Hookup

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

When Olivia Flowers questions Taylor about the alleged PDA, she denies it by saying, "Never, swear on my life." Guess fans will have to tune in to find out the truth.

Instagram/@madison.lecroy
Madison LeCroy's Pregnancy Issues

Newlywed Madison seems like she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together.

"Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions during the upcoming season before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."

To date, Madison has not publicly announced any baby news.

Bravo
A Shocking Physical Fight

The season nine preview teases a heated altercation between Austen and JT.

JT screams "do it again" in Austen's face before seemingly pushing him, leading to what look like a physical fight.

Bravo
A Mysterious Naked Photo

In the trailer, Patricia Altschul implies that one of the ladies sent NSFW pics to her son Whitney Sudler-Smith. "And then there's the nude photograph she sent you," Patricia states, shocking Madison. "We're not talking about that."

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte & Venita Aspen Are Back

Leva Bonaparte and Venita Aspen are also returning for season nine. Leva continues to be the voice of reason while Venita has left her feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. 

Bravo
The Cast Trip to Jamaica

This season, the gang will be heading to Jamaica for some fun in the sun. (And, of course, tons of drama.)

Instagram/@caconover
Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo's Relationship Troubles

Craig Conover continues to struggle to get on the same page with girlfriend of over two years Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," the Summer House star tells the Sewing Down South founder, to which he replies annoyed, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"

Instagram
Taylor Ann Green's Brother's Death

Taylor shared in June 2023 that her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, though it's unclear if the new season will address her tragic loss as filming had already wrapped.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."

