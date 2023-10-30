Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Family Update 8 Months After Brother Conner's Death

Olivia Flowers' family is still reeling from the death of her brother Conner eight months after his passing.
"It's just a completely new life that we're having to adjust to," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "I feel like after season nine, it was like the dust finally settled. Looking back during filming I don't even really remember conversations that I was having, it's all just such a blur. When the dust settles honestly is when it gets the hardest because you're not as busy and we struggle every day."
Bravo fans watched Conner's death rock the cast on the series' Oct. 19 episode. And despite the friend group's ongoing drama, everyone—including Olivia's ex Austen Kroll, who lost his own sister when he was just 7—dropped everything and rallied around her in support.
"Austen—very much like the rest of the cast—really stepped up," the 31-year-old reflected. "He was there for me just like the rest of the cast. They all were at the funeral. He came dropped off food. He was there to talk and I really appreciated that."
Reflecting on Conner's legacy, Olivia said "it was overwhelming to see how many lives he touched," adding that people "I've never even met come through on social media saying the same thing like, 'He's so sweet and kind and just wanted to help everyone.'"
Olivia also revealed how she often turned to the 32-year-old, who passed in February following a long battle with Lyme disease, for advice when dealing with drama on the Bravo series.
"He would help me going into stuff. He'd be like, 'Just be honest about this,'" Olivia recalled. "He was always my advisory on how to navigate the waters of Charm."
As for how she'll always remember Conner?
"I've always, always been known as his little sister," Olivia noted. "Anyone I meet it's like, 'Oh, you're Conner's sister,' and that was something I always cherished. When I was little, it was such like a cool card. He had the best heart and he was very kind and sweet."
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season nine.
