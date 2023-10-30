Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Shares Family Update 8 Months After Brother Conner's Death

Watch : Southern Charm's Shep, Taylor & Austen Address Love Triangle!

Olivia Flowers' family is still reeling from the death of her brother Conner eight months after his passing.

"It's just a completely new life that we're having to adjust to," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "I feel like after season nine, it was like the dust finally settled. Looking back during filming I don't even really remember conversations that I was having, it's all just such a blur. When the dust settles honestly is when it gets the hardest because you're not as busy and we struggle every day."

Bravo fans watched Conner's death rock the cast on the series' Oct. 19 episode. And despite the friend group's ongoing drama, everyone—including Olivia's ex Austen Kroll, who lost his own sister when he was just 7—dropped everything and rallied around her in support.

"Austen—very much like the rest of the cast—really stepped up," the 31-year-old reflected. "He was there for me just like the rest of the cast. They all were at the funeral. He came dropped off food. He was there to talk and I really appreciated that."