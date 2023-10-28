J.Crew Factory’s 60% Off Sale Has Everything You Need for Your Fall-to-Winter Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As we head into the holiday season and the weather starts to get crisper, colder, and darker, this is the official sign from Mother Nature letting us know to begin prepping for winter (whether you're looking forward to it or not!). And nothing's worse than having literally nothing to wear for this awkward in-between fall/winter weather. Okay... maybe not literally, but we've all been there when you start to feel like your closet needs a major revamp. Lucky for you, we've scoured the internet for all the best deals on winter clothes to help you prep for the impending cold.

Right now, J.Crew Factory is having a major sale on their entire website offering up to 60% off EVERYTHING girlies. And that's not even the end of it, they're also offering an extra 60% off their clearance section by using the code 60MORE at checkout. So, if you've been waiting to revamp your wardrobe for the winter season, this is the sale to shop besties. From chic winter coats to cozy turtleneck sweaters, shop our top picks below from the J.Crew Factory's 60% off sale.