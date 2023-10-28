J.Crew Factory’s 60% Off Sale Has Everything You Need for Your Fall-to-Winter Wardrobe

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As we head into the holiday season and the weather starts to get crisper, colder, and darker, this is the official sign from Mother Nature letting us know to begin prepping for winter (whether you're looking forward to it or not!). And nothing's worse than having literally nothing to wear for this awkward in-between fall/winter weather. Okay... maybe not literally, but we've all been there when you start to feel like your closet needs a major revamp. Lucky for you, we've scoured the internet for all the best deals on winter clothes to help you prep for the impending cold.
Right now, J.Crew Factory is having a major sale on their entire website offering up to 60% off EVERYTHING girlies. And that's not even the end of it, they're also offering an extra 60% off their clearance section by using the code 60MORE at checkout. So, if you've been waiting to revamp your wardrobe for the winter season, this is the sale to shop besties. From chic winter coats to cozy turtleneck sweaters, shop our top picks below from the J.Crew Factory's 60% off sale.
Puffer Vest
Puffers are an essential addition to your winter wardrobe, and this vest is perfect for those in-between days when it's not quite chilly enough for a heavy, bulky puffer, but still too cool to go without an outer layer.
Printed Tissue Turtleneck
We love a good turtleneck, and this cozy tartan one would look so cute on a holiday Christmas card with the fam! But if you're looking for something more neutral, it also comes in 13 other colors and designs.
Chelsea Boots
Trust us when we tell you these stylish Chelsea boots will earn you so many compliments. Just throw on a pair of straight leg jeans and you'll be right on-trend this winter. They were originally $188, but thanks to J. Crew Factory's incredible sale, you can snag these for only $69.50!
Button-Neck City Coat
If you're in need of a classic winter coat that'll elevate any outfit, look no further than the Button Neck City coat. It's the type of coat that looks so sophisticated and chic, while still keeping you toasty warm during cold winter days. It's originally $298, but you can snag this today for just $129.
Cotton-Wool Blend Teddie Sweater
This Cotton-Wool Blend Teddie sweater is a great staple to have in your fall-to-winter wardrobe and is available in nine other colors. It was originally $79.50, but you can snag this for as low as $29.50 today.
Wool-Blend Schoolboy Blazer in Houndstooth
You can never go wrong with a blazer for fall, and this menswear-inspired wool-blend schoolboy blazer is just the staple piece you need. Dress it up with its matching skirt and knee-high boots, or down with a pair of jeans for a more casual look.
Full-Length Flare Jean in Signature Stretch
With flare jeans making a comeback, you're going to need a pair in the new capsule wardrobe you're building. Even though you might need to add a pair of thermals underneath during the coldest time of the year, we still recommend adding these to your cart to enjoy while the weather is still crisp in fall!
Sherpa Buckle Clog Slippers
How cute are these clogs?! Not only are they back in style, the outer shell is also made of a cozy sherpa that'll keep you extra warm during this transitional weather. You can snag these clogs for only $49.50 right now!
Shimmer Puffer Jacket
Shine bright this winter with this beautiful iridescent puffer jacket that's currently on sale for 50% off. It's made of 100% polyester and is perfect for the harsher winter days.
Pom beanie in Extra-Soft Yarn
Your winter wardrobe wouldn't be complete without a Pom beanie. It's made from extra soft yarn and is available in three other fun colors. Did we mention it's 40% off right now?
