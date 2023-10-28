All the Songs Taylor Swift and Harry Styles (Allegedly) Wrote About Their Romance

"Style"

Arguably the most infamous song to come out of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' short-lived 2012 romance is this absolute banger off of her 2014 album 1989. While Taylor is infamous for not revealing the subject of her songs, this one is pretty obvious, beginning with, you know, the title, though she cheekily explained her decision-making behind the name in a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest.

"Because the hook is 'We never go out of style,'" she dryly said, "and I thought 'We never go out of style' was a long title." Moving on!

Taylor called "Style" her "secret favorite," admitting she always hoped people would take to it. "I love the way that the song sounds the way that that feeling felt," she said. "I love when the sound of a song matches up with the feeling that inspired it."

While she didn't reveal her direct influence, she noted it was about "one of those relationships that's always a bit off" and that "never quite synced up right." She later added, "This song is about my life and I have never actually revealed who it's about, but the song speaks for itself. The way it sounds and feels is all I need people to know about that story."

As for the hidden message in the album's liner notes? "Her Heart Belonged To Someone Who Couldn't Stay." And a notable lyric—"I heard that you've been out and about with some other girl"—is nearly identical to the reason an "authorized source" gave Vanity Fair in 2013 about why Taylor and Harry broke up.