All the Songs Taylor Swift and Harry Styles (Allegedly) Wrote About Their Romance

Songs about exes never go out style.
Taylor Swift released her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Oct. 27, exactly nine years after the release of the original 1989. And, just like the OG, several of the five unheard vault tracks—including "Is It Over Now?" and "Now That We Don't Talk," as well as "Say Don't Go"—seem to reference her brief yet iconic love story with Harry Styles.
The Grammy-winning pop stars famously dated for several months before calling it quits in 2013. And Taylor used that breakup as inspiration for songs like "Style" and "Out of the Woods" on 2014's 1989, which was the era that marked a new direction for the star as she fully transitioned into the pop genre after she left the country music scene.
Of course, Taylor isn't the only one who used their high-profile romance as lyrical therapy, with the One Direction alum also penning several songs about the "Bad Blood" singer.
Fortunately, there seems to be no bad blood between the exes, who have reunited several times at public events, including the 2023 Grammys.
Even though we're more than a decade sober, we must admit, just because we're clean don't mean we don't occasionally miss it, especially with these new bops hitting us in our Haylor feels. So, we're revisiting all of the songs Taylor and Harry have (allegedly!) released about their relationship.