Welcome to Plathville's Olivia and Ethan Plath Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

Olivia and Ethan Plath are welcoming a new chapter apart.

The two Welcome to Plathville stars have announced that they are splitting after five years of marriage, each sharing their own statement to social media.

"Olivia and I have parted ways," Ethan wrote in an Oct. 27 Instagram post. "It just didn't work out between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals."

The 25-year-old continued, "I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will."

For her part, Olivia penned a reflection on her and Ethan's time together.

"Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote on her Instagram. "I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever - but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself."