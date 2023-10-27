Welcome to Plathville's Olivia and Ethan Plath Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

Olivia and Ethan Plath are welcoming a new chapter apart.
The two Welcome to Plathville stars have announced that they are splitting after five years of marriage, each sharing their own statement to social media.
"Olivia and I have parted ways," Ethan wrote in an Oct. 27 Instagram post. "It just didn't work out between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in opposite directions in life with different goals."
The 25-year-old continued, "I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will."
For her part, Olivia penned a reflection on her and Ethan's time together.
"Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote on her Instagram. "I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever - but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn't know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself."
Now that seven years has passed, she explained, "Ive already begun my journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life."
Olivia and Ethan's five-year marriage played out on TLC's series Welcome to Plathville, which centers around the Plaths—a family of 11 who live in Georgia. Now exes Kimberly and Barry Plath, in addition to Ethan, share kids Hosanna, 24, Micah, 22, Moriah, 21, Lydia, 19, Isaac, 18, Joshua, 16, Amber, 14, Cassia, 12, and Mercy, 10.
In the years since the two tied the knot, Olivia and Ethan first separated for a period in 2018, and then again took some time apart in 2021. And though their marriage seemed to be strong at the onset of the TLC show's current fifth season, they've ultimately decided to end their union.
But despite where they've ended up, Olivia finished her statement with gratitude for her time with Ethan.
"There were good moments and I want to remember and honor those. We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults," she concluded. "Thank you for the good times, Ethan. I wish the best for you."