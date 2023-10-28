Nordstrom Rack's Top 100 Holiday Deals Are So Good You Have to See It to Believe It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Holiday season might not quite be here just yet, but if you're looking to shop the best gifts at the best prices, now is the time. Top stores and brands like Sephora, Madewell, and lululemon have started revving their seasonal engines, putting out new gift-worthy drops and holding jaw-dropping sales on highly rated items. Items have been going so fast that by the time the actual holidays roll around, many of these fan-fave finds won't be in stock anymore and you'll be left regretting not getting a head start. It's kind of like the opposite of buyer's remorse in a way.
To help you avoid this worst-case scenario of holiday gloom, we've been closely monitoring the shopping interweb for all the best deals and events so we can pass word through the E! Insider Shop grapevine to you. Hot off the press, Nordstrom Rack just released its Top 100 Holiday Deals list that includes ah-mazing discounts on popular brands like Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein, Tumi, Cole Haan, and so much more. We know that 100+ items is a lot to go through at once, especially with the added pressure of knowing that the items are selling out so fast, so we've rounded up the best finds for everyone on your nice list this year, including your beautiful self.
Time is money (saved), so let's get right to it!
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Set
If we're talking holiday gifts, this four-step hair treatment set from cult-fave brand Olaplex is one that your recipient will actually use. Each product in the routine works to repair damaged hair, reduce breakage and split ends, and make hair visibly stronger, according to the brand.
Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic™ Lite Saddle Sleeve Cardigan
This saddle sleeve cardigan will make you feel like you're wrapped in the coziest of hugs all day long. The relaxed-silhouette, open-front sweater is framed with black stripes, adding the right touch of minimal-chic to any outfit you pair it with.
Michael Kors Asymmetric Wool Blend Coat
Coats are an absolute must-have wardrobe essential for colder weather, especially if you want to stay warm while still looking ready to walk the runway at any moment. This wool-blend coat is equipped with a belted waist and winged collar that create a flattering, sophisticated silhouette.
UGG® Classic Short Embossed Logo Bootie (Women)
UGG® boots are always a crowd-pleasing gift, but these ones are a step above the rest. Not only due to the fact that they're currently 50% off, but also because they feature a stylish, monochromatic logo embossing all over and warm UGGplush lining for maximum coziness.
Marc Jacobs Mini Grind Coated Leather Tote
For the fashionista who's always on the go, this Marc Jacobs mini tote is sure to become their favorite daily accessory. The coated leather tote is adorned with lock and key charms, asymmetrical inner compartments, and a center zip pocket, so all the essentials will stay secure and organized. Plus, it's available in five gorgeous colors so you can choose the one that matches your recipient's aesthetic best.
Vince Wool Blend Shirt Jacket
Fall and winter style isn't complete without at least one shacket. This wool blend version exudes polished style, and it's also equipped with a hidden placket and chest flap pockets.
Barefoot Dreams® CozyChic™ Eye Mask, Socks & Scrunchie Travel Set
Whether your gift recipient is a homebody or a jetsetter, this eye mask, socks, and scrunchie set is bound to top their favorite presents list. No matter where they go, this super soft and cozy set will allow them to bring all the soothing comforts of home with them.
Cavin Klein Water Resistant Quilted Shirt Jacket
This quilted nylon shirt jacket has all the functional design features that your giftee could want in a shirt jacket. Featuring a front snap closure, point collar, and chest and side-seam pockets, this water-resistant shacket comes in four different colors and is constructed to last without forfeiting style.
Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Carry-On Expendable Spinner Packing Case
Speaking of quality things that last, Tumi is one of the most respected names in the luggage game — and for good reason. We love this suitcase in particular because it's designed to be extra-lightweight and expands to maximize packing space while still maintaining the rigid structure and durability of a hard case (plus, it's 40% off). Available in silver and forest green, this bag includes Tumi Tracer®, an exclusive, complimentary program that helps owners with their lost or stolen bags via a unique 20-digit number that's linked to the bag. So really, it's two gifts in one.
Sofia Cashmere Faux Wrap Cashmere Sweater
Available in seven classy colors, this faux wrap cashmere sweater is the ultimate blend of luxury and comfort. Featuring a pullover design with a surplice V-neck, the knit sweater is made of 100% cashmere and creates a flattering, loosely cinched figure.
Cole Haan Bib Insert Down & Feather Fill Coat
Layer on the cozy with this Cole Haan quilted coat that comes in eight different colors. It's insulated with down-and-feather fill and topped with a lofty hood, along with ruched side panels that cinch in the waist to create flattering definition to the silhouette.
Kate Spade New York Cove Street Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade crossbody is small but mighty, featuring a foldover flap with magnetic closure that keeps all your daily essentials by your side and your hands free. It's made of rich textured leather, and it's available in six different colors, including this trendy rose gold metallic.
If you're looking to shop more gifts that will make both your recipient and your wallet happy, check out Sephora's best holiday mini value sets from cult-fave beauty brands like Tatcha and Charlotte Tilbury.