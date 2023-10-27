Inside Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor's Reconciliation Post-Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal

Watch : Jax Taylor Reveals He Recently Talked to Tom Sandoval

Bravo fans are gonna want to raise a glass to Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval's recent reconciliation.

The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed he recently reunited with his former BFF for the first time since the TomTom co-owner's scandalous affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss earlier this year.

"I do finally get the chance to have a talk with Tom, you'll see," Jax exclusively told E! News Oct. 26, hinting at an upcoming TV reunion. "Three weeks ago, four weeks ago is when we talked for the first time after all this. I was trying to figure out how I was going to approach Tom, because I haven't seen him in such a long time. He's called me out on so many different things after this all happened."

As for how their heart-to-heart went? "It could have gone one way or it could have gone in another," the 44-year-old teased, "and you'll just have to see."