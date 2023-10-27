Inside Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor's Reconciliation Post-Vanderpump Rules Cheating Scandal

Bravo fans are gonna want to raise a glass to Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval's recent reconciliation.
The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed he recently reunited with his former BFF for the first time since the TomTom co-owner's scandalous affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss earlier this year.
"I do finally get the chance to have a talk with Tom, you'll see," Jax exclusively told E! News Oct. 26, hinting at an upcoming TV reunion. "Three weeks ago, four weeks ago is when we talked for the first time after all this. I was trying to figure out how I was going to approach Tom, because I haven't seen him in such a long time. He's called me out on so many different things after this all happened."
As for how their heart-to-heart went? "It could have gone one way or it could have gone in another," the 44-year-old teased, "and you'll just have to see."
Jax also told co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton he believes there is a road to redemption for Tom post-Scandoval.
"I think you have to hit rock bottom to work your way back up," the House of Villains star noted. "Take it from somebody who knows. I think he has a way. I don't know if he's going to figure it out, but I hope so. I hope the best for him. You always wanna see people do well."
Jax's reunion with Tom comes at the same time he recently reconnected with former boss Lisa Vanderpump after leaving VPR in 2020 after eight seasons.
"Recently we just started talking again," Jax revealed on Watch What Happens Live Oct. 12 of his and Lisa's current standing. "We haven't really spoke in a really long time and then we just met up for lunch, actually at one of James [Kennedy]'s See You Next Tuesday parties. So, we met up I would say about four weeks ago and we had a really good conversation for like an hour and a half. It was emotional, there were tears."
Don't miss House of Villains Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!. And keep reading for everything we know (so far) about the new season of Vanderpump Rules.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)