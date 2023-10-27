Jay-Z Reveals the Name He and Beyoncé Almost Gave Blue Ivy Before a Last Minute Change

Watch : Jay-Z Has The Cool Dad Stamp Of Approval From Blue Ivy

Before landing on Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were actually crazy in love with another name.

"It was supposed to be Brooklyn," the "Forever Young" rapper revealed in an Oct. 27 interview with CBS Mornings, a connection to his beloved hometown. "That was the name we had in theory. But when we got the little sonograms, you know, they're super small and we were calling her Blueberry. It was like a nickname. And for nine months we're like, 'Look at little Blueberry.'"

So it was on to the next one as far as they were concerned when it came to a moniker for their daughter, now 11.

"It was natural," the Emmy winner, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6, with the "Crazy in Love" singer, continued. "We just took the Berry off and just called her Blue."

And, of course, the rest is history.

As for what that history entails? Well, as concertgoers of the Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour witnessed this year, Blue Ivy graced the stage alongside her mom to slay a few routines for the first time—an experience her dad couldn't be prouder to see.