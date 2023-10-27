Kim Kardashian Wants You to Free the Nipple (Kind of) With New SKIMS Bras

Watch : Kardashians Recap: Kim Kardashian's Wardrobe Fail!

Kim Kardashian created the breast fashion accessory.

The SKIMS founder recently announced her new line of push-up bras that include—wait for it—built-in nipples. And in true Kim fashion, she posted the cheekiest video to share her brand's unique design, which they describe as a first of its kind.

"The Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter," the 43-year-old began the short clip in an Oct. 27 Instagram, "the sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part. That's why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple."

To further drive her message home, The Kardashians star donned a skintight beige top that perfectly showcased the nipple design. She paired her look with matching body-hugging pants, clear heels and sexy librarian glasses.

"So, no matter how hot it is," she continued, "you'll always look cold. Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."