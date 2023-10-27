Kim Kardashian Wants You to Free the Nipple (Kind of) With New SKIMS Bras

Kim Kardashian created the breast fashion accessory.
The SKIMS founder recently announced her new line of push-up bras that include—wait for it—built-in nipples. And in true Kim fashion, she posted the cheekiest video to share her brand's unique design, which they describe as a first of its kind.
"The Earth's temperature is getting hotter and hotter," the 43-year-old began the short clip in an Oct. 27 Instagram, "the sea levels are rising, the ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skillset to do their part. That's why I'm introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple."
To further drive her message home, The Kardashians star donned a skintight beige top that perfectly showcased the nipple design. She paired her look with matching body-hugging pants, clear heels and sexy librarian glasses.
"So, no matter how hot it is," she continued, "you'll always look cold. Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. And unlike the icebergs, these aren't going anywhere."
And while some might say Kim's new line is attention-grabbing, that's the whole point.
"The ultimate nipple bra," she captioned her post. "Perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for shock factor."
But there's more eye-catching elements to the reality TV personality's upcoming launch. The brand may have used climate change to sell their lingerie, but they're putting their money where their mouth is.
According to SKIMS, they're donating 10 percent of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra to the 1% for the Planet organization, a global network that works with businesses and environmental organizations to help people and the planet.
Before the bras debut on Oct. 31, relive some of Kim's most daring looks. From nipple-baring dresses to leather latex ensembles, she's never been afraid to push the boundaries—with a few push-up bras, of course!