Andy Cohen Details "Weird" Interview With Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship

Andy Cohen is recalling a period of Britney Spears' life when she was overprotected.

The Watch What Happens Live host recently detailed an interview he held with the pop star during a release party for her 2016 album Glory, which happened before the news of Britney's conservatorship became public. Now, looking back, Andy can recall a woman who was present for the interview and seemed to control what the "Toxic" singer said and did.

Andy's friends even gave him a heads up about the situation. "They said, 'There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times,'" he remembered during his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live on Oct. 25, "'and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it's really creepy.' And I get there and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive."

He continued, "Now, Britney mentions her by name in the book a lot and how much she hated her and I'm not going to mention her name 'cause I don't want to get sued, but it was really creepy. Whispering in her ear before everything and we're sitting up there on stage with me and Britney and will.i.am and she comes up says something in her ear and Britney's like, 'Mhm mhm.'"