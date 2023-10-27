Andy Cohen Details "Weird" Interview With Britney Spears During Her Conservatorship

Andy Cohen is recalling a period of Britney Spears' life when she was overprotected.
The Watch What Happens Live host recently detailed an interview he held with the pop star during a release party for her 2016 album Glory, which happened before the news of Britney's conservatorship became public. Now, looking back, Andy can recall a woman who was present for the interview and seemed to control what the "Toxic" singer said and did.
Andy's friends even gave him a heads up about the situation. "They said, 'There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times,'" he remembered during his Sirius XM show Andy Cohen Live on Oct. 25, "'and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it's really creepy.' And I get there and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive."
He continued, "Now, Britney mentions her by name in the book a lot and how much she hated her and I'm not going to mention her name 'cause I don't want to get sued, but it was really creepy. Whispering in her ear before everything and we're sitting up there on stage with me and Britney and will.i.am and she comes up says something in her ear and Britney's like, 'Mhm mhm.'"
The Bravo producer also described a moment backstage in which Britney's team brought her a birthday cake, only for the Crossroads actress to say her birthday had been the previous month.
"And I'm like, 'What are they doing?'" Andy noted. "You know? And it was clearly for the cameras and it was just all so weird."
E! News has reached out to Britney's rep for comment and has not heard back.
Britney's conservatorship—which was in place for 13 years until it was ended in November 2021 amid a legal battle and public outcry—is one of the many topics she details in her new memoir The Woman in Me. Others include the fraught end to her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her relationship with sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer.
