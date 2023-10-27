RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Was Victim of 2nd Robbery After Home Invasion

Watch : Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on PK Divorce Rumors

Dorit Kemsley isn't kidding when she says she's had a difficult few years.

In a sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Nov. 1 episode, the Bravo star shared for the first time that she experienced another robbery just over a year after her terrifying 2021 home invasion.

"Last Christmas was about 14 months after the home invasion and I went to the bank," Dorit said in a confessional. "I took out $10,000 so I could have some money for Christmas gifts. I had my handbag in the shopping cart. When I got to the register, I realized that my handbag was gone."

But she didn't lose the purse. It turns out it was actually a calculated attack.

"The police reviewed the video surveillance," the 47-year-old continued. "They discovered that I was followed by three men. That threw me right back into the throws of PTSD."

The robbery came as Dorit was still struggling to move past the October 2021 incident when three male intruders broke into her and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's Los Angeles home and robbed her at gunpoint while their kids Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7, were asleep inside.