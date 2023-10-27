RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Was Victim of 2nd Robbery After Home Invasion

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley shared she had her purse—filled with $10,000 cash—stolen from her one year after traumatic 2021 home invasion that left her with PTSD.

Dorit Kemsley isn't kidding when she says she's had a difficult few years.

In a sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Nov. 1 episode, the Bravo star shared for the first time that she experienced another robbery just over a year after her terrifying 2021 home invasion.

"Last Christmas was about 14 months after the home invasion and I went to the bank," Dorit said in a confessional. "I took out $10,000 so I could have some money for Christmas gifts. I had my handbag in the shopping cart. When I got to the register, I realized that my handbag was gone."

But she didn't lose the purse. It turns out it was actually a calculated attack.

"The police reviewed the video surveillance," the 47-year-old continued. "They discovered that I was followed by three men. That threw me right back into the throws of PTSD."

The robbery came as Dorit was still struggling to move past the October 2021 incident when three male intruders broke into her and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's Los Angeles home and robbed her at gunpoint while their kids Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7, were asleep inside.

PK was out of town in the U.K. at the time.

In addition to the two criminal acts, Dorit revealed in the teaser she was experiencing marriage trouble with her husband of eight years at the time.

Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

"We had a really difficult year," she told costar Erika Jayne. "He was spending a lot of time in London, he had a lot of business there. And it was a year that I needed him the most."

Being left alone to care for their family, the reality star noted "I didn't feel supported enough and I didn't feel as connected" to PK.

Dorit's admission on the series comes amid recent rumors the couple are headed for a divorce. However, the two shot down breakup speculation earlier this week.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," Dorit and PK said in an Oct. 25 statement. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season 13.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

