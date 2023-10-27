RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Was Victim of 2nd Robbery After Home Invasion

Dorit Kemsley isn't kidding when she says she's had a difficult few years.
In a sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Nov. 1 episode, the Bravo star shared for the first time that she experienced another robbery just over a year after her terrifying 2021 home invasion.
"Last Christmas was about 14 months after the home invasion and I went to the bank," Dorit said in a confessional. "I took out $10,000 so I could have some money for Christmas gifts. I had my handbag in the shopping cart. When I got to the register, I realized that my handbag was gone."
But she didn't lose the purse. It turns out it was actually a calculated attack.
"The police reviewed the video surveillance," the 47-year-old continued. "They discovered that I was followed by three men. That threw me right back into the throws of PTSD."
The robbery came as Dorit was still struggling to move past the October 2021 incident when three male intruders broke into her and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley's Los Angeles home and robbed her at gunpoint while their kids Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7, were asleep inside.
PK was out of town in the U.K. at the time.
In addition to the two criminal acts, Dorit revealed in the teaser she was experiencing marriage trouble with her husband of eight years at the time.
"We had a really difficult year," she told costar Erika Jayne. "He was spending a lot of time in London, he had a lot of business there. And it was a year that I needed him the most."
Being left alone to care for their family, the reality star noted "I didn't feel supported enough and I didn't feel as connected" to PK.
Dorit's admission on the series comes amid recent rumors the couple are headed for a divorce. However, the two shot down breakup speculation earlier this week.
"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family," Dorit and PK said in an Oct. 25 statement. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season 13.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)