How Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Toasted to Kylie Jenner's New Fashion Line Khy

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated the launch of her clothing line Khy with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and more.

Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner is giving fans a peek at her new clothing line Khy.

And she's doing it with a little help from her family and friends. The Kardashians star posted a TikTok Oct. 26 that showed Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber sporting pieces from her collection and raising a glass of wine. Plus, friends Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer were also on hand to celebrate, rocking pieces from the brand as Kylie noted "these are my ladies" in a voiceover.

"@Khy," Yris wrote on TikTok along with a fire emoji, "coming…congrats to my beautiful friend @Kylie Jenner!!"

Meanwhile, Kylie's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou also posted footage from the event on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of a table decked out with red roses, candles and Khy napkins as well as a screening of a promo video for the line. 

And ultimately, the makeup mogul is thrilled to bring her next vision to life. Posting pictures of herself posing beside a white cake topped with roses, strawberries and the line's logo, Kylie wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday @khy."

Kylie Jenner's Head-Turning Parisian Fashion

The line, a nod to the 26-year-old's nickname and launching Nov. 1, is in partnership with her mom Kris Jenner as well as Emma Grede and Jens Grede—who also work with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS and Khloe Kardashian's Good American. 

"The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Oct. 25, "and the different moods that I'm in."

As Kylie prepares for this next fashionable chapter, here's a look back at some of her style moments throughout the years.

Donato Sardella/WireImage
2008
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2009
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2009
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
2010
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2010
Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
2011
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2011
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2012
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2013
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2013
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2014
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2014
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GQ
2015
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2015
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2016
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SinfulColors
2016
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2017
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2017
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
2018
Amy Sussman/Shutterstock
2018
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2019
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
2019
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2020
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
2020
Gotham/GC Images
2021
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
2022
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2023
