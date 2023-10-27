How Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Toasted to Kylie Jenner's New Fashion Line Khy

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Cheeky Reference to Timothée Chalamet

Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner is giving fans a peek at her new clothing line Khy.

And she's doing it with a little help from her family and friends. The Kardashians star posted a TikTok Oct. 26 that showed Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber sporting pieces from her collection and raising a glass of wine. Plus, friends Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer were also on hand to celebrate, rocking pieces from the brand as Kylie noted "these are my ladies" in a voiceover.

"@Khy," Yris wrote on TikTok along with a fire emoji, "coming…congrats to my beautiful friend @Kylie Jenner!!"

Meanwhile, Kylie's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou also posted footage from the event on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of a table decked out with red roses, candles and Khy napkins as well as a screening of a promo video for the line.

And ultimately, the makeup mogul is thrilled to bring her next vision to life. Posting pictures of herself posing beside a white cake topped with roses, strawberries and the line's logo, Kylie wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday @khy."