How Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Toasted to Kylie Jenner's New Fashion Line Khy

Rise and shine because Kylie Jenner is giving fans a peek at her new clothing line Khy.
And she's doing it with a little help from her family and friends. The Kardashians star posted a TikTok Oct. 26 that showed Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber sporting pieces from her collection and raising a glass of wine. Plus, friends Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer were also on hand to celebrate, rocking pieces from the brand as Kylie noted "these are my ladies" in a voiceover.
"@Khy," Yris wrote on TikTok along with a fire emoji, "coming…congrats to my beautiful friend @Kylie Jenner!!"
Meanwhile, Kylie's BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou also posted footage from the event on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of a table decked out with red roses, candles and Khy napkins as well as a screening of a promo video for the line.
And ultimately, the makeup mogul is thrilled to bring her next vision to life. Posting pictures of herself posing beside a white cake topped with roses, strawberries and the line's logo, Kylie wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday @khy."
The line, a nod to the 26-year-old's nickname and launching Nov. 1, is in partnership with her mom Kris Jenner as well as Emma Grede and Jens Grede—who also work with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS and Khloe Kardashian's Good American.
"The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe," she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Oct. 25, "and the different moods that I'm in."
As Kylie prepares for this next fashionable chapter, here's a look back at some of her style moments throughout the years.