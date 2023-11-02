Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

Kim Kardashian, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, detailed why their oldest daughter North West says she prefers to spend time with her dad.

By Kisha Forde Nov 02, 2023 4:00 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianKanye WestCeleb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesNorth West
Watch: North West Shares Dyslexia Diagnosis During TikTok Live

When it comes to her dad Kanye West, you really can't tell North West anything.
 
Because every time the 10-year-old spends time at the Yeezy designer's home, "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" mom Kim Kardashian told sister Kourtney Kardashian during the Nov. 2 episode of The Kardashians. "'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.'"

It's an experience that Kourtney—who is mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—is all too familiar with.

"They do that at Scott's too," the Poosh founder, who is expecting her first baby with Travis Barker, confessed. "'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better.' I feel like everything falls on the parent that's more involved.'"

photos
North West and Kim Kardashian Cheer on Tristan Thompson at Lakers Game

But after spending some much needed one-on-one time with North, Kim (who admits she always turns to Kourtney for motherhood advice despite any of their fights), kept what her older sister had to say about their dynamic in mind.

"Kourtney always says that North is my lesson on this planet," Kim recalled in a confessional. "I'm supposed to learn even more about patience—she teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life."

This isn't the first time that Kim has shared insight into what she's learned about herself after becoming a mom to North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

See Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Twin During Red Carpet Outing

2

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

3

Athenna Crosby Recalls Last Meeting With Matthew Perry Before He Died

"It is the most rewarding job in the entire world," she said during a May episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. "There is nothing that can prepare you. I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

And while you may never be fully prepared, it's a chapter she's more than happy to be keeping up with.

"You will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out," Kim added. "And that you got through the day."

Keep reading for a look at Kim and North's cutest pics together.

Instagram
Boatin'

The mommy-daughter duo shared smiles during a fun day out on a lake in Idaho.

Instagram
Pajama Party

In February 2022, Kim posted a few sweet selfies of her and her firstborn donning matching pink PJs with hearts.

Instagram
Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
10th Birthday

Kim wished her daughter a happy 10th birthday while sitting courtside at a Lakers game. 

"My sweet special baby girl. I can't believe you're 10 years old North," she wrote on Instagram in June 2023. "My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

TikTok
Hair For It

The SKIMS founder shares an adorable video of herself doing North's hair.

TikTok
"Bound 2" Video

Kim supported North as she dressed up as dad Kanye West on TikTok while singing his "Bound 2" song, which Kim originally starred in in 2013.

Instagram
Date Night

Two days before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, Kim and North were all smiles at a pre-wedding dinner celebration. The SKIMS mogul posted pics from the evening with the caption, "Best Date Ever."

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

photos
View More Photos From Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics
Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

See Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Twin During Red Carpet Outing

2

Kyle Richards Reveals Mauricio Umansky Secret Amid Marriage Troubles

3

Athenna Crosby Recalls Last Meeting With Matthew Perry Before He Died

4

Emily Hampshire Apologizes for Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Costume

5

Daniel Radcliffe’s Stunt Double Recalls Harry Potter Accident