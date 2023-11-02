Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

Watch : North West Shares Dyslexia Diagnosis During TikTok Live

When it comes to her dad Kanye West, you really can't tell North West anything.



Because every time the 10-year-old spends time at the Yeezy designer's home, "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best,'" mom Kim Kardashian told sister Kourtney Kardashian during the Nov. 2 episode of The Kardashians. "'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment.' And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment.'"

It's an experience that Kourtney—who is mom to kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—is all too familiar with.

"They do that at Scott's too," the Poosh founder, who is expecting her first baby with Travis Barker, confessed. "'Dad has the best house, your house sucks. He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better.' I feel like everything falls on the parent that's more involved.'"