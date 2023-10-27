Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Son Quinlin

Watch : See Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor's RARE Family Outing!

Ben Stiller and his family enjoyed a night at the museum gala.

The Zoolander star, his wife Christine Taylor and their son Quinlin, 18, made a rare red carpet appearance together, as the trio attended the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 26.

For the event held in New York City, the Hey Dude actress—who also shares daughter Ella, 21, with the Night at the Museum star—wore a chic black mini dress, pairing her look with black peep-toe pumps. Meanwhile, the father-son duo each sported tuxedos, white button-downs and dark-colored ties for the occasion.

Though Ben and Christine—who tied the knot in 2000—initially separated in 2017, the couple rekindled their longterm romance during the pandemic. In fact, their latest family night out comes nearly eight months after Christine shared insight on what led to their breakup.

"I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," the Wedding Singer actress said during a March episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."