Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Son Quinlin

Ben Stiller and his family enjoyed a night at the
museum gala.
The Zoolander star, his wife Christine Taylor and their son Quinlin, 18, made a rare red carpet appearance together, as the trio attended the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala on Oct. 26.
For the event held in New York City, the Hey Dude actress—who also shares daughter Ella, 21, with the Night at the Museum star—wore a chic black mini dress, pairing her look with black peep-toe pumps. Meanwhile, the father-son duo each sported tuxedos, white button-downs and dark-colored ties for the occasion.
Though Ben and Christine—who tied the knot in 2000—initially separated in 2017, the couple rekindled their longterm romance during the pandemic. In fact, their latest family night out comes nearly eight months after Christine shared insight on what led to their breakup.
"I think Ben and I both started to grow in different directions," the Wedding Singer actress said during a March episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "And when we made the decision to separate, it was not something we wanted to talk publicly about or took lightly."
During that time, they were able to each grow individually while maintaining their family unit. And once they found themselves under the same roof due to the pandemic, they rebuilt their relationship naturally.
"We found this way back," Christine noted. "We had so much time to talk. There were no other distractions."
For his part, Ben also opened up about their reconciliation, sharing that it "evolved" amid their time of lockdown.
"We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that," he told Esquire in 2022. "It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."
The Meet the Parents star also reflected on the biggest takeaway he's realized about those closest to him, especially when it comes to the couple's two children.
"What I've learned is that your kids are not keeping score on your career," the actor shared. "It would be solipsistic to think that my kids actually care about that. They just want a parent who's emotionally present and supportive of them."
