Kristen Stewart Shares Update on Wedding Plans With Fiancée Dylan Meyer—and Guy Fieri

Nearly two years after Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer, the Twilight star spoke about when they plan to wed and if Guy Fieri will officiate.

Kristen Stewart is shedding a (twi)light on her wedding plans with fiancée Dylan Meyer.

After previously expressing her interest in having Guy Fieri serve as officiant, the Twilight alum further explained why she'd like the Food Network star to fulfill the honor.  

"Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair," Kristen told Andy Cohen on the Oct. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people."

When she heard Guy already had the experience, the Spencer star was like, "'Guy? My guy? You kidding me?'" And Kristen said the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's team noted he would be happy to officiate her big day. 

"They reached out and they were like, ‘You know, we are down for this,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Me too, but also, like, I'm bad at planning stuff. So, I'll hit you up soon.'"

However, Kristen indicated she and Dylan might just tie the knot on their own. 

"I think we're probably just going to marry each other," she added, "and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'"

As for when the couple intends to say "I do?" 

"I don't know," the actress replied. "We're gonna sort of surprise ourselves."

Kristen first expressed her interest in having Guy officiate after announcing her engagement to Dylan in November 2021.

"We're either going to have, like, no one—we're just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment—but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings," she said on The Howard Stern Show at the time. "And so the idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much."

And the Mayor of Flavortown then accepted the invite, telling her in a Today video message later that month that he's "all in."

So while fans will just have to wait and see when Kristen and Dylan marry—and whether Guy will be there—the Happiest Season alum has made it clear she's excited for this next chapter. 

"I feel so lucky," she said on Today in November. "It's so nice to know something in the world. I know I'm so surely happy. I'm so stoked."

For a recap on Kristen and Dylan's love story, keep reading.

Instagram
Years in the Making

While they were first linked publicly around August 2019, Stewart revealed to Howard Stern the following November that they had met six years earlier on a movie. However, their paths did not cross again until they reunited at a friend's birthday party. As she recalled to Stern, "I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'" 

Instagram
L-O-V-E

"The first time I told her that I loved her," Stewart recalled to Howard Stern, "it was like really late and we were in some sh--ty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they like walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh man, I'm so f--king in love with you.' Like, done."

Instagram

A Birthday Tribute

In April 2021, Meyer celebrated her other half's 31st birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family," she captioned a photo of the actress and their dog. "Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage

Popping the Question

"We're marrying. We're totally going to do it," Stewart confirmed to Howard Stern in November 2021. "I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Instagram
Wedding Bells

"I want it to be pretty chill," Stewart told Howard Stern of their future nuptials. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Pre-Oscars Date

The two attend a party a day before the 2022 Oscars.

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

The 2022 Academy Awards

Meyers and Stewart walked the red carpet hand in hand at the Oscars, where the actress was nominated for her lead role of Princess Diana in Spencer

