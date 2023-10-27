Kristen Stewart Shares Update on Wedding Plans With Fiancée Dylan Meyer—and Guy Fieri

Kristen Stewart is shedding a (twi)light on her wedding plans with fiancée Dylan Meyer.
After previously expressing her interest in having Guy Fieri serve as officiant, the Twilight alum further explained why she'd like the Food Network star to fulfill the honor.
"Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair," Kristen told Andy Cohen on the Oct. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people."
When she heard Guy already had the experience, the Spencer star was like, "'Guy? My guy? You kidding me?'" And Kristen said the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's team noted he would be happy to officiate her big day.
"They reached out and they were like, ‘You know, we are down for this,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Me too, but also, like, I'm bad at planning stuff. So, I'll hit you up soon.'"
However, Kristen indicated she and Dylan might just tie the knot on their own.
"I think we're probably just going to marry each other," she added, "and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'"
As for when the couple intends to say "I do?"
"I don't know," the actress replied. "We're gonna sort of surprise ourselves."
Kristen first expressed her interest in having Guy officiate after announcing her engagement to Dylan in November 2021.
"We're either going to have, like, no one—we're just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment—but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings," she said on The Howard Stern Show at the time. "And so the idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much."
And the Mayor of Flavortown then accepted the invite, telling her in a Today video message later that month that he's "all in."
So while fans will just have to wait and see when Kristen and Dylan marry—and whether Guy will be there—the Happiest Season alum has made it clear she's excited for this next chapter.
"I feel so lucky," she said on Today in November. "It's so nice to know something in the world. I know I'm so surely happy. I'm so stoked."
For a recap on Kristen and Dylan's love story, keep reading.
