Kristen Stewart Shares Update on Wedding Plans With Fiancée Dylan Meyer—and Guy Fieri

Watch : Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Girlfriend of 2 Years

Kristen Stewart is shedding a (twi)light on her wedding plans with fiancée Dylan Meyer.

After previously expressing her interest in having Guy Fieri serve as officiant, the Twilight alum further explained why she'd like the Food Network star to fulfill the honor.

"Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair," Kristen told Andy Cohen on the Oct. 26 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people."

When she heard Guy already had the experience, the Spencer star was like, "'Guy? My guy? You kidding me?'" And Kristen said the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host's team noted he would be happy to officiate her big day.

"They reached out and they were like, ‘You know, we are down for this,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Me too, but also, like, I'm bad at planning stuff. So, I'll hit you up soon.'"