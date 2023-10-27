11 Spook-tacular Sales To Shop This Weekend: Aerie, Chewy, Madewell, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's officially Halloweekend, meaning we'll soon be trading in our pumpkins for seasonal wreaths and twinkling ornaments. As we enter the final stretch of spooky season, we've got one more fright up our sleeve (but we promise you'll love it). We're talking scary good sales that will have your toes curling and spine tingling, and the most terrifying part is the feeling of regret you'll have if you miss out on these must-have picks.

Luckily, we're here to save you from experiencing that latter part, because we've rounded up the very best deals from top brands like Madewell and J. Crew Factory. These sales range from home to tech to fashion to beauty, oh my. If you're a stellar host getting ready to transform your home into a holly-jolly gathering place for your loved ones, head on over to Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Walmart. On the other hand, if you're trying to assemble a party-ready wardrobe for the fall/winter season, you'll love the deals at Kate Spade Outlet, Aerie, and Nasty Gal. Or, if you're looking to get a head start on gift shopping (either for your friends & family, fur baby, or yourself), check out Chewy, Nordstrom Rack, and Ulta Beauty.

Regardless of what your pre-holiday game plan looks like, we've got you covered on all bases. So get your head in the game, because these sales won't last forever.