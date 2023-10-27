Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

Months after Kailyn Lowry confirmed she privately welcomed her fifth baby, the Teen Mom alum announced she’s pregnant with twins.

Watch: Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry is feeling twice the joy.

Three months after confirming she privately welcomed her fifth baby (her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott), the Teen Mom alum shared they're now expecting twins.

For the 31-year-old, a recent trip to Thailand without her boyfriend—with whom shares baby boy Rio—served as the first hint.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left," Kailyn told TikToker Allison Kuch—who is also currently expecting—during the Oct. 27 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, "and I had no idea."

As Kailyn explained to the social media star, who also coincidentally visited the same destination around the same time, "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."

The MTV alum went on to note that she would welcome two new additions in the near future, opening up about previously using ovulation tools.

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

"I mean, this is my sixth pregnancy, six and seven for me," the reality star—who also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez—explained. "And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually—like I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

Kailyn's announcement comes exactly two weeks after she opened up about her latest chapter of motherhood, reflecting on keeping details about welcoming baby Rio away from the public eye.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms," she told People Oct. 13, "and kind of share what information I wanted to share."

That said, those closest to the couple "all obviously knew," which meant that the pair were able to enjoy an "incredible" low-key baby shower to celebrate their son.

Keep reading to see Kailyn's sweetest family photos.

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

