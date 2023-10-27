Kailyn Lowry Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Welcoming Baby No. 5

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Privately Welcomes Baby No. 5

Kailyn Lowry is feeling twice the joy.

Three months after confirming she privately welcomed her fifth baby (her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott), the Teen Mom alum shared they're now expecting twins.

For the 31-year-old, a recent trip to Thailand without her boyfriend—with whom shares baby boy Rio—served as the first hint.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left," Kailyn told TikToker Allison Kuch—who is also currently expecting—during the Oct. 27 episode of her Barely Famous podcast, "and I had no idea."

As Kailyn explained to the social media star, who also coincidentally visited the same destination around the same time, "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."

The MTV alum went on to note that she would welcome two new additions in the near future, opening up about previously using ovulation tools.