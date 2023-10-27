Vanessa Hudgens’ Dark "Vixen" Bachelorette Party Is the Start of Something New With Fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens' spooky Bachelorette party is exactly what we've been looking for.
The High School Musical alum—who is engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker—celebrated her upcoming wedding during a girls' trip to Aspen, Colo., with her best pals: Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New.
Also joining the bride squad was her sister Stella Hudgens, who shared on Instagram that the Bachelorette bash was all about "veiled vixen vibes."
Vanessa, 34, posted photos of herself looking radiant in an all-white ensemble, including mesh gloves and a flowing veil that was monogrammed with the future spouse's initials: VH and CT.
"Love a theme night," she wrote alongside a photo of her friends' dark looks at their Airbnb. "Can you guess what it was?"
Sarah cleared that right up, captioning a photo of her with Vanessa: "Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White."
For the occasion, Sarah—who invited Vanessa to her 2022 Bachelorette trip to Mexico before she married Wells Adams—looked fierce in an A-line dress with a matching black lace net fascinator. She also accessorized the vintage-inspired outfit with a Christian Dior belt, a Yves Saint Laurent handbag, dark sunglasses and a strand of pearls around her neck.
But the real spotlight was, of course, on Vanessa. "She's giving angel married life," her friend Laura gushed on Instagram. "Lots to gain while mourning the loss of my BF's single life."
In addition to a ring, Vanessa will be gaining a life partner in the baseball player, who has had a crush on the actress for years.
The pair eventually met IRL (sort of) on a Zoom meditation group, which inspired Vanessa to shoot her shot.
"I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show two years ago. "So I think there is no shame in making the first move."
Bop to the top of their love story with their romance rewind: