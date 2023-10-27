Vanessa Hudgens’ Dark "Vixen" Bachelorette Party Is the Start of Something New With Fiancé Cole Tucker

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens' spooky Bachelorette party is exactly what we've been looking for.

The High School Musical alum—who is engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker—celebrated her upcoming wedding during a girls' trip to Aspen, Colo., with her best pals: Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New.

Also joining the bride squad was her sister Stella Hudgens, who shared on Instagram that the Bachelorette bash was all about "veiled vixen vibes."

Vanessa, 34, posted photos of herself looking radiant in an all-white ensemble, including mesh gloves and a flowing veil that was monogrammed with the future spouse's initials: VH and CT.

"Love a theme night," she wrote alongside a photo of her friends' dark looks at their Airbnb. "Can you guess what it was?"

Sarah cleared that right up, captioning a photo of her with Vanessa: "Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White."