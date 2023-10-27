Vanessa Hudgens’ Dark "Vixen" Bachelorette Party Is the Start of Something New With Fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated her upcoming wedding to Cole Tucker by inviting Sarah Hyland and more friends on a "veiled vixen" Bachelorette party in Colorado.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Says She Just Wants to ELOPE With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens' spooky Bachelorette party is exactly what we've been looking for.

The High School Musical alum—who is engaged to MLB player Cole Tucker—celebrated her upcoming wedding during a girls' trip to Aspen, Colo., with her best pals: Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp, Hamilton performer Morgan Marcell and Shake It Up dancer Laura New

Also joining the bride squad was her sister Stella Hudgens, who shared on Instagram that the Bachelorette bash was all about "veiled vixen vibes."

Vanessa, 34, posted photos of herself looking radiant in an all-white ensemble, including mesh gloves and a flowing veil that was monogrammed with the future spouse's initials: VH and CT. 

"Love a theme night," she wrote alongside a photo of her friends' dark looks at their Airbnb. "Can you guess what it was?" 

Sarah cleared that right up, captioning a photo of her with Vanessa: "Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White."

Vanessa Hudgens' Best Coachella Looks

For the occasion, Sarah—who invited Vanessa to her 2022 Bachelorette trip to Mexico before she married Wells Adams—looked fierce in an A-line dress with a matching black lace net fascinator. She also accessorized the vintage-inspired outfit with a Christian Dior belt, a Yves Saint Laurent handbag, dark sunglasses and a strand of pearls around her neck.

Instagram

But the real spotlight was, of course, on Vanessa. "She's giving angel married life," her friend Laura gushed on Instagram. "Lots to gain while mourning the loss of my BF's single life."

In addition to a ring, Vanessa will be gaining a life partner in the baseball player, who has had a crush on the actress for years.

Instagram

The pair eventually met IRL (sort of) on a Zoom meditation group, which inspired Vanessa to shoot her shot.

"I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you,'" she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show two years ago. "So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Bop to the top of their love story with their romance rewind:

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The two attend the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attend the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watch John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The two walk the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram
February 2022: Engaged!

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram
April 2022: MLB Opening Day

Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appears with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

