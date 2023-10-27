Watch : Suzanne Somers' Cause of Death Revealed

More information is coming to light on the death of Suzanne Somers.

The Three's Company actress died Oct. 15 at age 76 following a 23-year battle with an "aggressive form" of breast cancer, her publicist R. Couri Hay previously shared in a statement.

Now, authorities have determined that the cancer also spread to her brain, listing Somers' official cause of death as "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain" in a death certificate obtained by The Blast Oct. 26.

Somers' manager also confirmed her official cause of death to E! News.

Additionally, the document stated that the author had underlying conditions of hypertension (high blood pressure) and hydrocephalus, a buildup of fluids in the brain, which she experienced for more than a year prior to her passing.

The document noted that a biopsy was performed but not an autopsy.

On Oct. 15, Somers died at her California home with her immediate family—including her husband Alan Hamel and son Bruce Somers Jr.—close by.

"We were in bed together and her breathing was erratic, and I had been talking to her for hours," Hamel told NBC News in an interview published Oct. 16. "There was no response except when I kissed her, she responded, and then around 5 o'clock in the morning, she was gone."