Patrick Dempsey Speaks Out on Mass Shooting in His Hometown of Lewiston, Maine

Patrick Dempsey is sharing his grief over a mass shooting in his hometown.

The Grey's Anatomy star spoke out after a gunman in Lewiston, Maine killed at least 18 people and wounded 13 others in a mass shooting at a bar and bowling alley on Oct. 25, according to NBC News. Police issued an arrest warrant for suspect Robert Card on murder charges and continue to search for the 40-year-old.

In response to the violence, Dempsey shared a message on Instagram Oct. 26, writing, "I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night's tragedy in my hometown."

The actor, who grew up in the Lewiston-Auburn area of the state, reflected on the resilience of his community and sent condolences to those affected by the shooting.

"Maine's great strength is its sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act," Dempsey continued. "My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community."