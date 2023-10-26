Patrick Dempsey Speaks Out on Mass Shooting in His Hometown of Lewiston, Maine

Patrick Dempsey is sharing his grief over a mass shooting in his hometown.
The Grey's Anatomy star spoke out after a gunman in Lewiston, Maine killed at least 18 people and wounded 13 others in a mass shooting at a bar and bowling alley on Oct. 25, according to NBC News. Police issued an arrest warrant for suspect Robert Card on murder charges and continue to search for the 40-year-old.
In response to the violence, Dempsey shared a message on Instagram Oct. 26, writing, "I am shocked, and deeply saddened by last night's tragedy in my hometown."
The actor, who grew up in the Lewiston-Auburn area of the state, reflected on the resilience of his community and sent condolences to those affected by the shooting.
"Maine's great strength is its sense of community, and now we are being asked to come together to support everyone that has been devastated by this senseless act," Dempsey continued. "My family and I are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and the community."
The 57-year-old spent the first 12 years of his life in the small town of Turner, Maine, before moving to the nearby rural town of Buckfield.
"For me, Maine's very important," he told Maine magazine in 2021. "I think one of the best pieces of advice I got was to never forget where you came from."
As he explained, "I went from having the luxury of getting lost in the wilderness of Maine to the New York City life at 17, but my roots and my origin, if you will, are in Maine."
The day after the shooting, the U.S. Coast Guard joined the manhunt with a sea and air search for Card, a firearms instructor and Army reservist.
The suspect had been experiencing an "acute" mental health episode in recent months, his family told NBC News.
"He was picking up voices that he had never heard," sister-in-law Katie Card told the outlet. "His mind was twisting them around. He was humiliated by the things that he thought were being said."
President Joe Biden also issued a statement on the attack, saying the nation "mourns after another senseless and tragic mass shooting."
"Today, Jill and I pray for the Americans in Maine who've lost their lives, those in critical care," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "and the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief."
(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)