Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Put Their Chemistry on Display in Bloopers Clip

Scarlett Johansson hilariously tested out products from her skincare line The Outset on husband Colin Jost, giving viewers a glimpse into the couple's quirky side.

Watch: Scarlett Johansson Filmed Asteroid City 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

Live from TikTok, it's Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!

The couple hilariously shared a behind-the-scenes blooper reel from a video they filmed for the Marvel star's skincare line The Outset.

Despite being a total pro when it comes to lines, Scarlett couldn't help but break character and crack a smile after Colin started intensely staring at her in the Oct. 25 TikTok video.

When the two were going over lines, the Saturday Night Live star sarcastically asked, "Did you study acting?" to which the Black Widow actress quipped, "OK, stop it!"

However, Scarlett—who tied the knot with Colin in 2020—couldn't keep a straight face when Colin started waving at the camera on her third take of trying to introduce herself and her skincare line.

"Is that what you do at work here every day?" Colin inquired as Scarlett got ready to use a face wash on him, "You're just washing people's faces?"

But don't count him out: In the next clip, fans got a look at the comedian wearing a blue face mask and matching blue headband—to, of course, complement his blue t-shirt.

Colin proceeded to channel Aladdin's Genie and belt out the lyrics to "A Whole New World" while sporting the clay mask. As the Asteroid City actress put it, "Oh dear."

But all jokes aside, Colin has nothing but love for his wife—who he welcomed son Cosmo with in 2021—and even gave her a shoutout in his 2020 memoir, A Very Punchable Face.

Praising Scarlett—who also shares daughter Rose, 9, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac—Colin wrote that she has "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human."

"I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before," he continued. "I feel more confident committing to what I'm working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney

To see Scarlett and Colin's cutest pics, keep reading.

 

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Super Parents

From Hollywood power couple to super parents, the couple announced the special news that they recently welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo.

MTV
Green With Envy

In May 2021, the couple proved they know how to have a little fun during awards season. While accepting the Generation Award at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Colin brought out a green bowl of slime and poured it over his wife. The moment? Iconic.

Category is...

The Saturday Night Live star hilariously (and adorably) crashed ScarJo's remote call with the RuPaul's Drag Race cast in April 2021.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Round of Applause

When award season came to a close at the 2020 Oscars, Scarlett and Colin were one of Hollywood's most fashionable—and lovable—couples. 

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

While celebrating her 2020 SAG Awards nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, Scarlett received support from Colin. 

Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix
Look of Love

After the show is the after party! Colin and Scarlett whoop it up at Netflix's 2020 Golden Globes After Party. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Red Carpet PDA

In between posing for photos in her stunning red gown, Scarlett managed to sneak in a kiss with Colin at the 2020 Golden Globes. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
The Endgame? It's Just the Beginning

The lovebirds share a laugh at the Avengers: Endgame premiere on April 22. On May 19, E! News confirmed that they were engaged after two years together. 

Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Pretty in Pink

Scarlett Johannson and Colin Jost attended the 2018 American Museum of Natural History Gala together. 

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Biggest Night in Television

The SNL actor and Avengers actress celebrated the best in television at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Instagram
Skate Night Date Night

The cold never bothered them anyway—especially at Rockefeller Center.

Dimitrios Kambouris/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Goals

The Hollywood couple slayed during one of the biggest red carpets in the world.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Look of Love

They say a picture is worth a thousands words. But when it was time for Scarlett Johansson to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War, all we saw was love in Colin Jost's eyes. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Disney
To Infinity and Beyond

In a rare joint red carpet appearance, the couple walked the carpet together at the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's Avengers: Infinity War.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Bringing the Heat

The couple stepped out for the first time together at the 2017 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History.

