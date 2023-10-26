Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Put Their Chemistry on Display in Bloopers Clip

Live from TikTok, it's Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!
The couple hilariously shared a behind-the-scenes blooper reel from a video they filmed for the Marvel star's skincare line The Outset.
Despite being a total pro when it comes to lines, Scarlett couldn't help but break character and crack a smile after Colin started intensely staring at her in the Oct. 25 TikTok video.
When the two were going over lines, the Saturday Night Live star sarcastically asked, "Did you study acting?" to which the Black Widow actress quipped, "OK, stop it!"
However, Scarlett—who tied the knot with Colin in 2020—couldn't keep a straight face when Colin started waving at the camera on her third take of trying to introduce herself and her skincare line.
"Is that what you do at work here every day?" Colin inquired as Scarlett got ready to use a face wash on him, "You're just washing people's faces?"
But don't count him out: In the next clip, fans got a look at the comedian wearing a blue face mask and matching blue headband—to, of course, complement his blue t-shirt.
Colin proceeded to channel Aladdin's Genie and belt out the lyrics to "A Whole New World" while sporting the clay mask. As the Asteroid City actress put it, "Oh dear."
But all jokes aside, Colin has nothing but love for his wife—who he welcomed son Cosmo with in 2021—and even gave her a shoutout in his 2020 memoir, A Very Punchable Face.
@theoutset Replying to @nathan Blooper reel ?? For the record, we save the face washing in the office for our special guests! ? ? Watch the full video on our page + shop our new holiday gifts sets exclusively at theoutset.com!? ? #theoutset #colinjost #scarlettjohansson #spafacial #blooperreel #behindthescenes #bts ? original sound - The Outset
Praising Scarlett—who also shares daughter Rose, 9, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac—Colin wrote that she has "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human."
"I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before," he continued. "I feel more confident committing to what I'm working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not."
