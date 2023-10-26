Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Put Their Chemistry on Display in Bloopers Clip

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Filmed Asteroid City 8 Weeks After Giving Birth

Live from TikTok, it's Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost!

The couple hilariously shared a behind-the-scenes blooper reel from a video they filmed for the Marvel star's skincare line The Outset.

Despite being a total pro when it comes to lines, Scarlett couldn't help but break character and crack a smile after Colin started intensely staring at her in the Oct. 25 TikTok video.

When the two were going over lines, the Saturday Night Live star sarcastically asked, "Did you study acting?" to which the Black Widow actress quipped, "OK, stop it!"

However, Scarlett—who tied the knot with Colin in 2020—couldn't keep a straight face when Colin started waving at the camera on her third take of trying to introduce herself and her skincare line.

"Is that what you do at work here every day?" Colin inquired as Scarlett got ready to use a face wash on him, "You're just washing people's faces?"

But don't count him out: In the next clip, fans got a look at the comedian wearing a blue face mask and matching blue headband—to, of course, complement his blue t-shirt.