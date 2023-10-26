Taylor Swift Has a Mastermind Meeting With Deadpool 3’s Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce With No. 87 Bracelet

Taylor Swift is pooling all her friends together.

The pop star was spotted out in New York on Oct. 26 heading to what appeared to be a meeting with the stars of Deadpool 3, including friend Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy.

Blake Lively—who has been married to Ryan since 2012—was also spotted heading to the hangout, as was Hugh Jackman, who is expected to reprise his role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

For her chic fall outing on the eve of 1989 (Taylor's Version)'s release, Taylor rocked a Stella McCartney rugby polo shirt, Prada knee high boots and a Ralph Lauren ball cap that gave off equestrian vibes.

The hangout fueled rumors Taylor will appear in the upcoming film, with Shawn recently playing coy on whether she could play the superheroine Dazzler on screen.

"Sounds like a great idea," he said on the Oct. 26 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I feel like, 'Oh wow, I went to a football game a couple weeks ago, and I had a really good time with friends, and I am thrilled to be talking about other things.'"