The Best TikTok-Famous Fragrances on PerfumeTok That are Actually Worth the Money

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your For You Page has been flooded with videos on fragrances that make you smell like dark academia or even like a crisp autumn evening, you've officially made it to the most poetic and some would even say sexy corner of TikTok. Welcome to #PerfumeTok. This branch stems from your regular side of #BeautyTok, but unlike many beauty-obsessed influencers, PerfumeTok users can't exactly rely on GRWM tutorials or the visual testing of products. Because, let's face it, fragrances can't magically waft through your screen (at least not yet). So, these incredible users are stepping up to the plate, putting their word wizardry to the test, and describing every single note and vibe you'll get from each of these scents.
Whether you're after scents that make people swoon at your very presence or ones that transport you to a library in London on a rainy day, PerfumeTok has you covered with meticulously detailed fragrance descriptions. And with many of these TikTok-famous scents ranging from $30 to way over $400, we're here to help make your choice easier by selecting the best ones that are worth the splurge. Read on for the best viral scents from PerfumeTok below.
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
This cult-favorite fragrance caught the hearts of many TikTokers because of its rich, spicy, and woody notes. The striking scent of Le Labo Santal 33 is known to intoxicate any man or woman with the use of Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, and smoky wood alloy all in one bottle.
Eilish Eau de Parfum by Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's debut fragrance became a surprise favorite among the PerfumeTok community, with many falling in love with the Amber Gourmand scent featuring notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla, and warm musks. The chic bottle can also act as decor when displayed on your vanity.
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Fragrance
If you're someone who absolutely loves the warm, woody scent of a fireplace burning and crackling on a cold winter night, then we recommend snatching the Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace eau de toilette fragrance immediately. The best part? This spicy scent with notes of pink pepper and clove oil is currently on sale (at the time of writing) for 15% off.
Glossier You Eau de Parfum
Glossier's You fragrance first skyrocketed into fame thanks to a TikToker who claimed a man chased her down the street just to ask her was scent she was wearing. With vibrant top notes of peppercorns and delicate white florals, this eau de parfum seamlessly melds with your skin, crafting a truly individual scent profile.
Yves Saint Laurent LIBRE Eau de Parfum Intense
If you're a floral gourmand fiend, you're going to love Libre from the YSL family. It contains signature notes of lavender essence, orange blossom, and orchid accord making it the perfect balance between floral and sweet (without being too granny-like).
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 Bum Bum Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
If you're already a lover of Sol de Janiero's Bum Bum creams, you won't be able to resist their Brazilian Crush Cheirosa fragrance mist. Even though it's not an eau de parfum, the body mist can actually last all day when paired with the matching body cream. Bursting with notes of salted caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, this is a mist you'll find yourself wearing on the daily.
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum
If you're looking for the perfect "going-out perfume", Black Opium is just what you need. This seductive perfume contains key notes of black coffee, white flowers, and vanilla which (in our opinion) smells to die for.
Cloud Eau de Parfum by Ariana Grande
Not only is Ariana Grande's Cloud worth the hype, it's also one of the most affordable perfumes on our list. With notes of lavender blossom, bergamot, and creamy blonde woods, some TikTokers even compare this fragrance to the infamous Baccarat 540.
Looking to shop for more must-have beauty? Check out Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale.