Exclusive

Will Ariana Madix's Boyfriend Daniel Wai Appear on Vanderpump Rules? She Says...

Ariana Madix revealed whether or not her new boyfriend Daniel Wai will make his Vanderpump Rules debut on the Bravo series' upcoming 11th season following her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

By Brett Malec Oct 30, 2023 1:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCouplesVanderpump RulesNBCUAriana MadixKatie Maloney
Watch: Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Despite her very public breakup from ex Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix isn't afraid to SUR-ve fans in inside look at her new romance.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her boyfriend, fitness coach Daniel Wai, will appear on the Bravo series' upcoming 11th season.

"Once or twice, but definitely not very much," she exclusively told E! News alongside Katie Maloney while promoting their new partnership with Lay's. "He's not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf."

Last month, the NYC-based trainer, who has been dating the Bravo star since April, was spotted on the VPR cast trip to San Francisco where cameras were filming. Also in attendance for the getaway were Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Sandoval, though fans will have to tune in to see if Madix's ex and her new man actually interacted. 

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 11: Everything We Know (So Far)

In addition to moving on from her former partner's scandalous affair with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Madix has another exciting new venture in her future: Her and Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her. And though an opening date is still TBD, the eatery is the BFFs main priority for 2024.

Instagram

As Maloney told E!, "I just want Something About Her to become super successful and to open more locations. Starting a sandwich empire and take over the world."

The besties are even partnering with Lay's potato chips for National Sandwich Day (Nov. 3) to release an exclusive, sandwich-inspired flavor—Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup—just in time for BravoCon 2023 this coming weekend.

Madix explained, "They're gonna be available at BravoCon and also available to any Bravoholic who can visit Lay's on Instagram or X and they'll be able to enter to win the exclusive kit."

And the unique new flavor is something that hit particularly close to home for Maloney.

"That flavor is iconic for many reasons because it reminds me of coming home from school when it was winter time and it's cold and my mom would have grilled cheese," she explained, "and tomato soup and just dunk it. To me it's a nostalgic feeling. It just feels like so many memories. I love that feeling."

To enter to win an exclusive Something About Her snack kit, fans can head over to @Lays on Instagram and comment using the hashtags #SomethingAboutLays and #Sweepstakes.

Keep reading to relive Madix and Wai's love story.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS
Dating Debut

Ariana and Daniel make their first public appearance as a couple at a Coachella 2023 party in April 2023 where they were spotted making out after her breakup from Tom Sandoval.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Coachella Cuties

The reality star cozies up to her man during Frank Ocean's Coachella concert.

Instagram
Reunited

Ariana meets up with the NYC-based fitness coach and some friends.

Instagram
The Look of Love

Ariana flashes a giant smile during a night out in the Big Apple.

Instagram/@thestrongwai
Big Apple Babes

The lovebirds enjoy a date in NYC's Central Park in May 2023.

Instagram
Date Night

Ariana and Daniel get all dolled up for a night on the town in NYC.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

The duo parties with pals in the Big Apple after Ariana attended NBCU's 2023 Upfronts on May 15.

Instagram
Having a Ball

Following Vanderpump Rules' shocking season 10 reunion, Ariana proved she and Daniel are still going strong by jetting off to NYC for the The Governors Ball Music Festival in June 2023.

Instagram
Summer Lovin'

The lovebirds had a blast and shared videos while watching performances by Lil Nas X, Kendrick Lamar, Sofi Tukker and more.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Fourth of July With Friends

Ariana and Daniel celebrated Independence Day 2023 partying with pal at Santa Monica hot-spot Elephante.

Instagram/@arianamadix
Rainy Day Rendezvous

Ariana and Daniel reunited in Chicago in August where they posed together in the rain in front of the city's famous Cloud Gate statue—nicknamed The Bean due to its shape—in Millennium Park. "beans beans the musical fruit," the Bravo star cheekily captioned the sweet Instagram pic.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Matthew Perry’s Cause of Death Deferred After Autopsy

2

Model Maleesa Mooney Was Found Dead Inside Her Refrigerator

3

Matthew Perry's Family Speaks Out After Actor's Death

4

Heartbroken Friends Creators Honor "Brilliant" Matthew Perry

5

Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead at 29 After "Freak Accident"