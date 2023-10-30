Will Ariana Madix's Boyfriend Daniel Wai Appear on Vanderpump Rules? She Says...

Despite her very public breakup from ex Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix isn't afraid to SUR-ve fans in inside look at her new romance.
In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her boyfriend, fitness coach Daniel Wai, will appear on the Bravo series' upcoming 11th season.
"Once or twice, but definitely not very much," she exclusively told E! News alongside Katie Maloney while promoting their new partnership with Lay's. "He's not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf."
Last month, the NYC-based trainer, who has been dating the Bravo star since April, was spotted on the VPR cast trip to San Francisco where cameras were filming. Also in attendance for the getaway were Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Sandoval, though fans will have to tune in to see if Madix's ex and her new man actually interacted.
In addition to moving on from her former partner's scandalous affair with costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, Madix has another exciting new venture in her future: Her and Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her. And though an opening date is still TBD, the eatery is the BFFs main priority for 2024.
As Maloney told E!, "I just want Something About Her to become super successful and to open more locations. Starting a sandwich empire and take over the world."
The besties are even partnering with Lay's potato chips for National Sandwich Day (Nov. 3) to release an exclusive, sandwich-inspired flavor—Lay's Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup—just in time for BravoCon 2023 this coming weekend.
Madix explained, "They're gonna be available at BravoCon and also available to any Bravoholic who can visit Lay's on Instagram or X and they'll be able to enter to win the exclusive kit."
And the unique new flavor is something that hit particularly close to home for Maloney.
"That flavor is iconic for many reasons because it reminds me of coming home from school when it was winter time and it's cold and my mom would have grilled cheese," she explained, "and tomato soup and just dunk it. To me it's a nostalgic feeling. It just feels like so many memories. I love that feeling."
To enter to win an exclusive Something About Her snack kit, fans can head over to @Lays on Instagram and comment using the hashtags #SomethingAboutLays and #Sweepstakes.
Keep reading to relive Madix and Wai's love story.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)