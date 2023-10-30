Will Ariana Madix's Boyfriend Daniel Wai Appear on Vanderpump Rules? She Says...

Watch : Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

Despite her very public breakup from ex Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix isn't afraid to SUR-ve fans in inside look at her new romance.

In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed her boyfriend, fitness coach Daniel Wai, will appear on the Bravo series' upcoming 11th season.

"Once or twice, but definitely not very much," she exclusively told E! News alongside Katie Maloney while promoting their new partnership with Lay's. "He's not into the whole world of it all. It was very foreign to him, but I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf."

Last month, the NYC-based trainer, who has been dating the Bravo star since April, was spotted on the VPR cast trip to San Francisco where cameras were filming. Also in attendance for the getaway were Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Sandoval, though fans will have to tune in to see if Madix's ex and her new man actually interacted.